Philippine president extends sympathies to Sheikh Mohammed on passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid

“I extend my deepest and sincerest sympathies to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the passing of his beloved brother His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” said Marcos in a statement.

Dubai: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has joined Dubai in mourning the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, extending his condolences to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Philippine president’s statement has also highlighted the ties between the Philippines and the UAE, where a large Filipino community lives and works.

“May God grant him mercy and eternity in Paradise, and grant the Al Maktoum family patience, strength, and solace during this difficult time,” stated Marcos.

In addition, he has offered a prayer for Sheikh Ahmed, asking God to grant him mercy and eternal life in paradise.

Marcos has shared that the Filipino people, the Philippine government, and his family join the people of Dubai and the Al Maktoum family in mourning.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.