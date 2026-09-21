Dubai declares 10 days of mourning, with flags to fly at half-mast
Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who died on Monday morning.
In a post on X, the President wrote: “I extend my sincere condolences to Mohammed bin Rashid on the passing of his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose longstanding contributions to the development of the UAE since its founding continue to inspire our nation’s journey of progress. May God rest his soul in eternal peace and mercy and grant his loved ones comfort during this difficult time.”
Earlier on Monday, the Dubai Ruler’s Court mourned the passing of Sheikh Ahmed and declared 10 days of official mourning across the emirate, with flags to fly at half-mast throughout the mourning period, beginning on Monday.