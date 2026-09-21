Dubai mourns Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid: Key moments from his life

The Ruler's Court declared 10 days of official mourning across Dubai, beginning Monday
Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, died on Monday at the age of 76, according to Dubai Media Office.
The Court declared 10 days of official mourning across Dubai, beginning Monday, with flags to be flown at half-mast throughout the period.
Sheikh Ahmed served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Real Estate Centre. He was also chairman of UAE Pro League club Al Wasl FC and served as second deputy ruler of Dubai.
Here are key milestones from his life and public service:
July 12, 1950: Sheikh Ahmed was born in Bur Dubai, the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai.
1975: He served as Commander of the Central Military Zone and took part in official military graduation reviews alongside the UAE's late leaders.
June 2007: Sheikh Ahmed celebrated with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after Al Wasl won the 2006/07 UAE League championship during his tenure as club chairman.
June 2021: He provided philanthropic support through Dubai Police and Public Security towards the establishment of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital through the Al Jalila Foundation.
September 21, 2026: Sheikh Ahmed died at the age of 76. The Ruler’s Court announced 10 days of official mourning across Dubai, with flags to fly at half-mast.