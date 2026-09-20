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Abdulrahman Al Saleh named acting head of Dubai Ruler’s Court

Appointment comes on the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Hamdan says

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Hamdan also thanked Mohammed Al Shaibani for his efforts during his time in the position and across the other roles he has held.
Sheikh Hamdan also thanked Mohammed Al Shaibani for his efforts during his time in the position and across the other roles he has held.
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Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced the appointment of Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh as Acting Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai. 

Sheikh Hamdan said the appointment was made following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

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“Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh has been appointed Acting Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on X. 

Sheikh Hamdan also thanked Mohammed Al Shaibani for his efforts during his time in the position and across the other roles he has held.

“We also thank Mohammed Al Shaibani for his efforts over the past years in this position and in all the other roles he has held, and we say to him: ‘Thank you, you spared no effort,’” Sheikh Hamdan said. 

Al Saleh has held senior positions in Dubai’s government, including serving as Director General of the Department of Finance. In that role, he has been closely involved in the emirate’s fiscal planning and government budgeting.

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