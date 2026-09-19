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Sheikh Hamdan announces second Rashid Village in Zanzibar

Village to provide education, training opportunities aimed at supporting dignified lives

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Zanzibar village will provide education and training opportunities designed to help beneficiaries build more secure futures and support a dignified life.
The Zanzibar village will provide education and training opportunities designed to help beneficiaries build more secure futures and support a dignified life.
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Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced the second Rashid Village, with the new humanitarian project to be established in Zanzibar.

Sheikh Hamdan shared the announcement on his Instagram account on Saturday, coinciding with the 11th anniversary of the passing of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

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The Zanzibar village will provide education and training opportunities designed to help beneficiaries build more secure futures and support a dignified life.

It marks the latest expansion of Rashid Villages, a humanitarian initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan in September 2025 to preserve the humanitarian legacy of his late brother. The initiative is designed to establish integrated model communities providing families with housing, education, healthcare, social services and economic opportunities. 

The first Rashid Village was announced in Kenya last year, beginning the initiative's international rollout. The Kenya project was planned across 7.2 hectares and designed to include furnished homes, educational facilities, healthcare services, community amenities and opportunities to support sustainable livelihoods. It was expected to benefit about 1,700 people. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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