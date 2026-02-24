GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan forms ‘Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages’

The committee oversees the project, approves plans and initiatives

Last updated:
WAM
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, issued Decision No. (1) of 2026 forming the Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Members of the Committee include the Director General of the Office of the Crown Prince of Dubai, who will serve as Vice Chairman; the Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; the CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, and the Chairman of the Board of Al Jalila Medical Education and Research Support Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Office of Sheikh Mohammed will serve as Secretary of the Committee, while the Committee’s rapporteur will be appointed by a decision issued by the Chairman.

According to the decision, the committee oversees the project, approves plans and initiatives, follows up on implementation, coordinates between entities, approves reports, sets the required policies and regulatory frameworks, addresses challenges, and supervises governance, risk management, and the optimal use of resources.

The Chairman of the Committee issues the necessary directives to implement the provisions of this decision, which is effective from the date of its issuance.

“Rashid Villages” is a charitable initiative launched in 2025 by Sheikh Hamdan marking the tenth anniversary of the passing his late brother, Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The initiative seeks to carry forward his enduring humanitarian values by establishing model villages that provide underprivileged families with access to housing, education, healthcare, and social services, ensuring the foundations of a dignified life.

WAM

