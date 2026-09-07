Over the past 20 years, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has led a pivotal phase in the emirate’s development. This period has witnessed vision being translated into policies, priorities into programmes and projects, and decisions into measurable impact for people that is reflected in global competitiveness indicators.