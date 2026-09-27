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Sheikh Hamdan approves Dubai Longevity strategy targeting Dh35 billion economic boost

Strategy targets 31 per cent annual growth as Dubai seeks global leadership in longevity

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Sunday approved the Dubai Longevity Authority’s (DLA) strategy, aimed at contributing more than Dh35 billion to the emirate’s economy over the next decade and achieving annual growth of around 31 per cent.

The DLA was established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under Law No. 17 of 2026 in June. The authority is tasked with positioning Dubai as a leading global hub for healthy longevity, wellness and advanced healthcare, attracting investment into the sector and helping shape the future of healthcare.

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“We approved the Dubai Longevity Authority’s strategy, marking a new phase in Dubai’s ambition to shape the future of health and become a global centre for healthy longevity, spanning research and development, clinical trials, manufacturing and global markets,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

The strategy targets annual growth of around 31 per cent and aims to contribute more than Dh35 billion to Dubai’s economy over the next decade.

Sheikh Hamdan said that under the vision of Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai would continue investing in initiatives that enhance quality of life, build a better future and create new opportunities for investment and economic growth.

The DLA’s mandate covers the entire longevity sector value chain, from research and development and clinical trials to manufacturing, delivery and patient clinics. It is also responsible for developing a science driven regulatory framework for longevity related therapies and innovations.

The authority was established to provide regulatory certainty while attracting investment, specialised talent and advanced technologies into Dubai’s healthcare economy.

Its work supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai Social Agenda 33, including efforts to strengthen the emirate’s global competitiveness, enhance quality of life and improve healthy life expectancy.

Sheikh Hamdan serves as President of the DLA, while Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, is its Chairman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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