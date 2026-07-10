AEON welcomes Dubai's Longevity Authority and the next chapter of healthcare innovation

As Dubai strengthens its position as a global centre for healthcare innovation, a significant milestone has been reached with the introduction of Law No. (17) of 2026 establishing the Dubai Longevity Authority (DLA). The move reinforces the emirate's commitment to advancing preventive healthcare, healthy ageing and longevity science. As one of the region's leading longevity Dubai clinic, AEON welcomes this development and its potential to accelerate innovation across the healthcare sector.