XERF arrives in Dubai as Biolite Clinic leads Middle East launch

Brings dual-frequency radiofrequency skin-tightening technology to Dubai
Biolite Clinic in Jumeirah, Dubai, has become the first clinic in the Middle East to offer XERF, Cynosure Lutronic’s dual-frequency monopolar radiofrequency system.
XERF was launched in Korea in 2024 and received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025. Since then, it has been adopted by more than 2,000 clinics worldwide and endorsed by leading American dermatologists, with Biolite Clinic introducing the technology through a regional partnership.
“XERF offers significant, measurable lifting with very little discomfort and no downtime,” said Mona Mirza, Founder and CEO of Biolite Clinic. “We followed its results in Korea and knew our patients would expect us to introduce it here and deliver it to the same standard. The partnership with Cynosure Lutronic allows us to do that.”
“Selecting the right partner for a regional launch is as important as the technology,” said, Nikhil Nathwani, VP Europe at Cynosure Lutronic for Cynosure Lutronic. “Biolite Clinic has spent two decades developing physician-led aesthetic medicine in Dubai. We are pleased to introduce XERF to the Middle East together.”
XERF combines two radiofrequencies in one treatment. The 6.78 MHz frequency targets the upper skin layers, where it supports collagen remodelling linked to texture and fine lines. The 2 MHz frequency reaches deeper structural tissue and fibrous supports associated with lifting.
Wave Fit pulse technology and integrated cooling continuously regulate temperature during treatment. These features are designed to protect the epidermis and underlying tissue while energy is delivered to the dermis.
The treatment requires no anesthesia, needles or downtime. Patients can resume their day immediately. Depending on skin laxity, one or two sessions are typically recommended, with a second treatment scheduled two to three months later.
Results can last up to two years as new collagen matures. XERF is suitable for men and women with early to moderate laxity on the jawline, neck, face or body. It may also be used by younger patients seeking to maintain firmness and alongside injectables or other energy-based treatments.
Each XERF treatment at Biolite Clinic begins with a physician-led consultation and imaging using the clinic’s 3D Aura camera. The system maps the face before treatment and during collagen rebuilding to provide objective measurements of change.
To ensure treatment standards align with those established in Seoul, Biolite’s medical team received specialist training from Melbourne-based Korean cosmetic doctor Dr. Dae Hwan Kwon and Australian laser dermatologist Dr. Davin Lim. The training focused on the techniques central to expert XERF delivery, including energy layering, anatomical mapping and treatment sequencing.