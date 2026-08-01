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UAE becomes second country to approve Lipfendra for high cholesterol

Once-daily oral treatment expands options for adults with elevated LDL cholesterol

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE becomes second country to approve Lipfendra for high cholesterol
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Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has approved Lipfendra, a medicine indicated for the treatment of adults with elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, including certain inherited conditions, as part of a treatment plan determined by a healthcare professional.

Lipfendra is an oral medication taken once daily. Used alongside a balanced diet and regular physical activity, it helps lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol, one of the leading risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease.

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The medicine also expands treatment options for adults whose condition requires additional intervention alongside a healthy lifestyle, in line with evidence-based medical practice, while supporting improvements in the quality of pharmaceutical care.

With this approval, the UAE has become the second country in the world to authorise the treatment, reflecting the efficiency of the country's regulatory system and its commitment to accelerating patients' access to innovative medicines.

The Emirates Drug Establishment urged the public, particularly people with high cholesterol, to maintain a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and regular physical activity, and to consult a healthcare professional to assess their condition and determine the most appropriate treatment, helping reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and promote overall health.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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