Price reductions range from 5% to nearly 60% for some high-cost vital, biologic medicines
The Emirates Drug Establishment has issued a new decision to reduce the retail prices of 168 pharmaceutical products across the UAE, covering a wide range of chronic and critical illnesses, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, thrombosis and stroke, cholesterol disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, psychological and neurological disorders, eye diseases, and asthma.
The decision, which will come into effect at the end of the current month (May 30), includes multiple types of medications in varying dosages, all of which will be sold to the public at the newly revised prices.
Pharmacies across the UAE’s emirates and cities have already reflected clear differences between current and revised prices, with reductions varying according to therapeutic category.
Discounts range from approximately 5% to nearly 60% for some high-cost vital and biologic medicines. The decision recorded a price cut of approximately 59.5% for Zocor 40 mg, used to lower cholesterol levels, while Xalatan, prescribed to treat elevated intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, ranked second with a reduction of approximately 51.7%.
The decision recorded the highest reductions in prices of expensive biologic and vital medicines, including oncology drugs and advanced lung cancer treatments. Leading the list was Alunbrig 180 mg, whose price dropped from Dh26,433 to Dh21,108. Alunbrig 90 mg was reduced from Dh19,824 to Dh12,520, while Alunbrig 30 mg declined from Dh6,608 to Dh4,173.
In addition, Xeloda 150 mg, used to treat breast, colon, and rectal cancers, fell from Dh347 to Dh241, reflecting one of the largest reductions among all therapeutic categories.
In detail, the Emirates Drug Establishment issued Decision No. (12) of 2026 regarding the reduction of prices for selected medical products. The measure covers 168 pharmaceutical products in different formulations and therapeutic forms targeting a broad range of chronic and critical illnesses.
The decision specifically targeted the reduction of costs for advanced therapies prescribed to patients suffering from chronic heart failure. This was reflected in the reduced prices of the Verquvo family of medications in different dosages. Verquvo 2.5 mg will now retail at Dh244 compared to Dh257 previously, while the higher dose Verquvo 10 mg will cost Dh474.50 instead of Dh499.50.
The decision also introduced notable reductions for Type 2 diabetes medications based on glipizide alone or combined with metformin. This includes Amaryl 1 mg, now priced at Dh19 instead of Dh25, and Amaryl 2 mg at Dh32 compared to Dh39.50 previously. Higher dosages such as Amaryl 3 mg also saw reductions, declining from Dh57.50 to Dh47.50.
Blood pressure medications, including single, dual, and triple-combination therapies, accounted for a major portion of the reductions. Renitec 10 mg now costs Dh48 instead of Dh64, while Renitec 20 mg has been reduced from Dh83 to Dh62. Aprovel 150 mg dropped to Dh63.50 from Dh99.50, and Aprovel 300 mg to Dh85 from Dh117. The reductions also included Lercadip 10 mg, now priced at Dh56.50 instead of Dh59.50, Lercadip 20 mg at Dh89 instead of Dh98, and SEVIKAR 20/5 mg, which declined from Dh112 to Dh93.
Cancer medications witnessed substantial reductions due to their high biologic therapeutic value and use in lung cancer treatment. Leading the category was Alunbrig 180 mg, containing the active ingredient Brigatinib and prescribed for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, with its new approved price set at Dh21,108 instead of Dh26,433. Alunbrig 30 mg was reduced to Dh4,173.50 from Dh6,608, while Alunbrig 90 mg dropped from Dh19,824 to Dh12,520. The decision also reduced the price of Xeloda 150 mg, used in treating breast, colon, and rectal cancers, from Dh347 to Dh241.
The decision focused on reducing prices of modern anticoagulants and blood thinners, which play a vital role in protecting patients—particularly those with atrial fibrillation or undergoing joint replacement surgeries—from venous thrombosis and sudden strokes. Pradaxa 110 mg was reduced to Dh198 from Dh220, while Pradaxa 150 mg dropped to Dh394.50 instead of Dh438.50.
The decision also covered long-term lipid-lowering and cholesterol-reducing medications, introducing a unified reduced price for all doses of Simvastatin under the Zocor brand. Zocor 10 mg, Zocor 20 mg, and Zocor 40 mg will now all retail at Dh67.50 per pack, compared to previous prices of Dh83.50, Dh91.50, and Dh166.50 respectively.
Proton pump inhibitors used to treat stomach ulcers were also included in the approved reductions. PARIET 20 mg now costs Dh47.50 instead of Dh75. The decision further updated prices for pediatric and infant biologic treatments, particularly those used for acute gastroenteritis and diarrhea management to prevent dehydration and accelerate recovery. Hidrasec Children 30 mg granules are now priced at Dh42 per pack of 16 sachets, while Hidrasec Infants 10 mg has been reduced to Dh43 from Dh50.
The decision introduced substantial reductions for biologic treatments used in managing chronic psychiatric and neurological disorders, led by Invega (Paliperidone), prescribed as an extended-release treatment for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorders. Invega 3 mg is now priced at Dh381.50 compared to Dh449.50 previously, while Invega 6 mg is available at the same Dh381.50 instead of Dh562. Invega 9 mg witnessed a major reduction from Dh843 to Dh416.
The decision also included Zeldox (Ziprasidone Hydrochloride), used for acute and chronic schizophrenia treatment. Zeldox 20 mg now costs Dh203 instead of Dh272, Zeldox 40 mg is Dh214.50 instead of Dh286, Zeldox 60 mg is Dh214 instead of Dh286, while the highest dose, Zeldox 80 mg, was reduced to Dh300 from Dh389.
The decision covered eye medications aimed at preventing glaucoma and reducing elevated eye pressure to protect the optic nerve. This included GANFORT eye drops, now priced at Dh99.50 instead of Dh114, Combigan eye drops at Dh78.50 instead of Dh94, and Xalatan 0.005%, based on latanoprost, reduced to Dh43 from Dh89.
The decision also covered advanced biologic asthma and immunology treatments, including inhalers. Prices were reduced for biologic injections prescribed for severe eosinophilic asthma cases unresponsive to conventional therapies. This included Nucala 100 mg (Mepolizumab), whose public price for both the vial and pre-filled syringe forms was unified at Dh5,142 instead of Dh6,212.50.
The decision includes reductions in the cost of advanced therapies prescribed for patients with chronic heart muscle failure.
Xalatan, used to treat elevated eye pressure in glaucoma patients, recorded a 51.7% price reduction.
The decision focused on reducing prices of modern anticoagulants and blood thinners that help protect patients from thrombosis and stroke risks.