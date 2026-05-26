Blood pressure medications, including single, dual, and triple-combination therapies, accounted for a major portion of the reductions. Renitec 10 mg now costs Dh48 instead of Dh64, while Renitec 20 mg has been reduced from Dh83 to Dh62. Aprovel 150 mg dropped to Dh63.50 from Dh99.50, and Aprovel 300 mg to Dh85 from Dh117. The reductions also included Lercadip 10 mg, now priced at Dh56.50 instead of Dh59.50, Lercadip 20 mg at Dh89 instead of Dh98, and SEVIKAR 20/5 mg, which declined from Dh112 to Dh93.

Cancer medications witnessed substantial reductions due to their high biologic therapeutic value and use in lung cancer treatment. Leading the category was Alunbrig 180 mg, containing the active ingredient Brigatinib and prescribed for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, with its new approved price set at Dh21,108 instead of Dh26,433. Alunbrig 30 mg was reduced to Dh4,173.50 from Dh6,608, while Alunbrig 90 mg dropped from Dh19,824 to Dh12,520. The decision also reduced the price of Xeloda 150 mg, used in treating breast, colon, and rectal cancers, from Dh347 to Dh241.

Proton pump inhibitors used to treat stomach ulcers were also included in the approved reductions. PARIET 20 mg now costs Dh47.50 instead of Dh75. The decision further updated prices for pediatric and infant biologic treatments, particularly those used for acute gastroenteritis and diarrhea management to prevent dehydration and accelerate recovery. Hidrasec Children 30 mg granules are now priced at Dh42 per pack of 16 sachets, while Hidrasec Infants 10 mg has been reduced to Dh43 from Dh50.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.