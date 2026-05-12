The UAE has become the first country in the world to approve AstraZeneca’s innovative hypertension treatment Baxfendy, as part of its efforts to accelerate access to advanced medicines and strengthen cardiovascular care.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) said the treatment, which contains the active ingredient Baxdrostat, was approved in 1 mg and 2 mg doses as an additional therapy for patients whose blood pressure remains uncontrolled despite conventional treatment.

The drug works by inhibiting an enzyme responsible for producing aldosterone, a hormone linked to elevated blood pressure, offering what officials described as a treatment approach targeting the root causes of uncontrolled hypertension.