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UAE approves AstraZeneca drug for uncontrolled hypertension

First-in-world approval aims to tackle root causes of resistant high blood pressure

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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AstraZeneca’s innovative hypertension treatment Baxfendy has been approved.
AstraZeneca’s innovative hypertension treatment Baxfendy has been approved.
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The UAE has become the first country in the world to approve AstraZeneca’s innovative hypertension treatment Baxfendy, as part of its efforts to accelerate access to advanced medicines and strengthen cardiovascular care.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) said the treatment, which contains the active ingredient Baxdrostat, was approved in 1 mg and 2 mg doses as an additional therapy for patients whose blood pressure remains uncontrolled despite conventional treatment.

The drug works by inhibiting an enzyme responsible for producing aldosterone, a hormone linked to elevated blood pressure, offering what officials described as a treatment approach targeting the root causes of uncontrolled hypertension.

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The approval was based on positive results from two Phase III clinical trials, BaxHTN and Bax24, which showed statistically significant reductions in uncontrolled blood pressure when used alongside standard therapies.

Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said the approval reflected the UAE’s strategy to accelerate access to advanced medical solutions through a flexible regulatory framework.

Sameh El Fangary, Gulf Cluster President at AstraZeneca Gulf President, said the approval marked a significant step in the development of innovative treatments for hypertension and highlighted confidence in the scientific data supporting the therapy.

Hypertension remains one of the UAE’s most widespread chronic health conditions, with estimates suggesting around one in three adults in the country is affected, despite the availability of multiple treatment options.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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