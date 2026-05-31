Why researchers are excited about a one-time cholesterol therapy

A promising gene-editing therapy raises new possibilities for preventing heart disease
Heart disease remains one of the biggest health challenges in the world. It is also a major issue in the Gulf. Across the Middle East, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death, responsible for more than one-third of all deaths in the region.
The UAE is no exception. The latest National Health and Nutrition Survey found that more than half of adults in the UAE have high cholesterol. Many adults also live with high blood pressure, obesity, and low levels of physical activity. These problems often come together. Over time, they increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
This is why new research from the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is worth watching closely.
The company recently announced promising early results for VERVE-102, an experimental treatment designed to lower LDL cholesterol, often called “bad cholesterol.” Unlike traditional medicines, this is not a daily pill. It is a one-time treatment that aims to make a small edit in the liver, targeting the responsible gene.
This gene plays an important role in controlling cholesterol levels. When its activity is reduced, the body can remove more bad cholesterol from the blood. This is already the basis for some existing cholesterol medicines. What makes this treatment different is that it aims to create a long-lasting effect with just one treatment.
In Lilly’s early Phase 1 study, a single dose reduced the responsible liver enzyme by up to 88 percent and bad cholesterol by up to 62 percent. Some effects lasted for up to 18 months in the patients studied. The company also reported no treatment-related serious side effects in this early trial.
That is encouraging. But it is also important to be clear: this treatment is still in its early stages. Phase 1 trials are small. They are mainly designed to test safety and find the right dose. More research is needed before we know whether this therapy is safe and effective for larger numbers of patients over the long term.
Still, the idea behind it could be very important for patients in the UAE and across the GCC.
Today, millions of people with high cholesterol rely on daily tablets such as statins. These medicines are proven, widely used, and often very effective. But they only work if people keep taking them.
High cholesterol often has no symptoms. A person can feel completely healthy while their risk of heart attack or stroke is rising quietly in the background. That makes daily treatment difficult to sustain. Studies have found that nearly half of patients do not take cholesterol-lowering medicines exactly as prescribed, which reduces their effectiveness.
A one-time or long-lasting treatment could change this. It could reduce the burden on patients who currently need to take at least one pill every day for life. It could also help doctors manage patients at very high risk, including those with inherited high cholesterol or early heart disease.
Patients should not expect this treatment in hospitals tomorrow; rather, they should expect it in five to ten years. But they should pay attention to what it represents.
The UAE is well placed to benefit from this shift. The country has already shown that it wants to be at the forefront of medical innovation. It has approved advanced treatments such as gene therapies for inherited diseases and rare conditions. It is also investing in precision medicine, clinical research, and faster access to breakthrough therapies. This year, Abu Dhabi launched the UAE’s first gene therapy clinical trial for an inherited eye disease, reinforcing the emirate’s ambition in precision medicine and life sciences research.
That matters for patients. A health system that welcomes innovation can give people earlier access to promising treatments, more opportunities to participate in clinical trials, and better choices when traditional options are not enough.
VERVE-102 may or may not be approved as a therapy. Many promising early treatments fail in later studies. But the progress is still meaningful. It shows that gene therapies are moving beyond rare diseases and into some of the most common health problems of our time.
The future of heart disease prevention may still include healthier diets, more exercise, regular check-ups, and daily medicines. But it may also include treatments that work for years after a single dose.
That would be a major change, not just for doctors and scientists, but for patients who have long been told that managing cholesterol is a lifelong daily responsibility.
Frederik Cyrus Roeder is a health economist and writer based in Dubai