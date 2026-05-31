Why researchers are excited about a one-time cholesterol therapy

The UAE is well placed to benefit from this shift. The country has already shown that it wants to be at the forefront of medical innovation. It has approved advanced treatments such as gene therapies for inherited diseases and rare conditions. It is also investing in precision medicine, clinical research, and faster access to breakthrough therapies. This year, Abu Dhabi launched the UAE’s first gene therapy clinical trial for an inherited eye disease, reinforcing the emirate’s ambition in precision medicine and life sciences research.