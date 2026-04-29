Dubai achieves global first with breakthrough gene therapy for adult SMA patient

Globally, SMA affects approximately 1 to 2 in 100,000 people, while Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), another genetic condition treated through similar therapies, impacts around one in 3,500 boys. Since 2020, more than 190 SMA patients and 20 DMD patients have been treated with advanced gene therapies in Dubai, attracting patients from across the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa.

“The experience was very positive. The team was extremely supportive, and the procedure itself was smooth and painless. I am relieved that I no longer need to undergo repeated injections,” he said.

The patient, who was diagnosed at just 18 months old, had previously relied on regular intrathecal injections as part of a lifelong treatment plan. The transition to a one-time therapy marks a significant improvement in both quality of life and long-term care.

“This is a shift in how we approach SMA care. We are now able to offer meaningful treatment options to adult patients who were previously excluded. It opens the door for many more patients to benefit from gene therapy,” he said.

“For years, adults with SMA were told they had aged out of curative options. A one-time intrathecal gene therapy changes that conversation entirely. This is a life-changing treatment and opens new possibilities for many patients who were previously left without hope,” he said.

Despite these complexities, the medical team successfully administered the one-time therapy, known as Itvisma, which works by delivering a functional copy of the SMN1 gene directly into the cerebrospinal fluid, targeting the root cause of the disease.

“We believe that achieving the capabilities to provide SMA treatment to adults will rewrite the life stories of thousands of patients in the region and beyond. Expanding access to advanced therapies for older patients is a meaningful step toward equity in care,” she said.

The milestone signals a turning point in the treatment of SMA, a rare genetic neuromuscular disorder that leads to progressive muscle weakness and can severely impact mobility, breathing and swallowing. Historically, gene therapy for SMA has been largely restricted to infants and children under the age of two, leaving adult patients with few effective options.

The treatment was delivered to a 22-year-old Egyptian patient at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital. The patient had spent most of his life in a wheelchair with limited therapeutic options. His case represents only the second time worldwide that an adult SMA patient has received this advanced one-time gene therapy, according to the manufacturer, Novartis.

Dubai: Dubai has marked a major global medical breakthrough by successfully administering a newly licensed gene therapy to an adult patient with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), becoming the first location outside the United States to do so.

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