Aster DM Healthcare recognized as Great Place To Work in UAE and other GCC countries

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. This recognition is based entirely on real-time feedback from employees about their workplace culture," said Mohammed Alshair, Executive Chairman - Great Place To Work Middle East. "By successfully earning certification across all its markets, Aster DM Healthcare has demonstrated a strong commitment to creating an environment where employees feel trusted, supported and empowered to do their best work.”