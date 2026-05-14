What doctors say about UAE's newly approved hypertension drug Baxfendy

Experts say the treatment could benefit patients with resistant high blood pressure
Dubai: The UAE’s approval of AstraZeneca’s hypertension drug Baxfendy has drawn positive response from doctors, who say the move reflects the country’s growing focus on advanced healthcare, early access to innovative treatments, and personalised patient care.
Medical experts have noted that the approval is particularly significant for patients with resistant hypertension, cases where blood pressure remains uncontrolled despite standard medications and lifestyle changes.
Hypertension continues to be one of the leading health concerns in the UAE and the wider region, with doctors warning that many patients remain unaware they have the condition until serious complications develop.
Dr. Amitabh Kulkarni, consultant nephrologist at Prime Hospital, has highlighted that the UAE becoming the first country globally to approve Baxfendy shows its commitment to evidence-based healthcare and innovative therapies.
He has bared that the approval demonstrates strong collaboration between healthcare authorities, hospitals, and the pharmaceutical industry to ensure patients gain early access to advanced therapies.
"It reinforces the UAE’s focus on preventive healthcare, chronic disease management, and improving long-term cardiovascular health within the community," Kulkarni told Gulf News.
He has stressed that hypertension is often called a “silent killer” because patients may not experience symptoms until severe complications occur, including heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, or heart failure.
According to him, better blood pressure control is essential not only for cardiovascular health but also for slowing the progression of kidney disease.
"Despite the availability of multiple medications, a significant number of patients continue to have uncontrolled blood pressure."
He has mentioned that newer therapies may offer additional treatment support for patients whose condition remains difficult to manage despite standard approaches. However, medication alone cannot manage hypertension effectively.
"Lifestyle modification remains extremely important, including regular exercise, healthy diet with reduced salt intake, weight management, smoking cessation, stress reduction, and regular blood pressure monitoring. A combination of medical therapy and lifestyle management provides the best long-term results."
On the other hand, Dr. Jan Niclas Strickling, consultant cardiologist at Medcare, has pointed out that the UAE’s early approval of advanced therapies demonstrates its strong healthcare infrastructure and forward-thinking regulatory system.
Hypertension has remained one of the most important cardiovascular concerns in the region, particularly with rising cases of obesity, diabetes, and other lifestyle-related conditions.
"Having access to newer therapies gives physicians more options to personalise treatment plans and better support patients who may struggle to achieve optimal blood pressure control with conventional approaches alone," explained Strickling.
Strickling has noted that Baxfendy is specifically approved for patients whose blood pressure remains uncontrolled despite treatment with at least two antihypertensive medications.
"This makes it a targeted option for individuals with resistant hypertension."
Meanwhile, Dr. Jimmy Joseph, internal medicine specialist at Aster Specialty Clinic, has underscored that the UAE’s approval of newer hypertension treatments further boosts the country’s role in healthcare innovation and patient-centred care.
Similarly, he has emphasised that expanding treatment options can help doctors better individualise therapy, especially for patients who continue to struggle with uncontrolled blood pressure.
Physicians typically assess several factors before recommending newer therapies, including blood pressure reduction, overall safety, tolerability, suitability for co-existing conditions, and long-term heart and kidney protection.
"Effective hypertension management still depends on a combination of medication, lifestyle modification, regular monitoring, and individualised care," shared Joseph.
While innovative medicines can provide additional options, experts have reminded that prevention through healthier diets, physical activity, stress management, and regular health screenings remains essential for long-term heart health.