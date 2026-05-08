The 30s health wake-up call: Why more young professionals confront silent health risks

Rising cases of high cholesterol, hypertension, and prediabetes among people in their 30s
Dubai: For many young professionals in the UAE, turning 30 is increasingly becoming a health wake-up call. Doctors have reported a steady rise in residents in their 30s being diagnosed with lifestyle-related conditions such as high cholesterol, hypertension, and early-stage diabetes, often without noticeable symptoms.
What was once considered a concern for middle age is now appearing earlier, driven largely by changing work patterns, diet, and stress levels.
At the same time, experts have mentioned that increased awareness and access to preventive healthcare are helping detect these conditions sooner, offering a window for intervention.
Dr. Yogeshwari Vellore, specialist cardiologist at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, has noted that there has been a consistent increase in younger adults presenting with high cholesterol, elevated blood pressure, and early blood sugar imbalances.
A decade ago, such cases have been less common in this age group and often detected only after symptoms developed. Today, many are being picked up during routine screenings.
While the trend is concerning, it also reflects growing awareness and improved access to preventive healthcare.
“Many patients are now being diagnosed at a stage where these conditions are still highly manageable and, in some cases, reversible with timely lifestyle interventions,” Vellore told Gulf News.
She has attributed the rise largely to modern lifestyle patterns. Sedentary work routines, increased reliance on processed and restaurant food, high stress levels, and irregular sleep cycles are key contributors. The UAE’s climate, which can limit outdoor activity for much of the year, also adds to the challenge.
“Collectively, these factors create a metabolic environment that predisposes younger individuals to early cardiovascular and metabolic risk. Importantly, these are largely modifiable influences.”
Vellore has cautioned that such conditions often develop silently. Subtle signs like fatigue, headaches, reduced stamina, and abdominal weight gain, may go unnoticed. Regular screening from the age of 30, particularly for those with a family history of chronic diseases, is necessary.
“An annual health check, including blood pressure measurement, lipid profile, and blood glucose testing, can help detect early changes and allow for timely, effective intervention.”
Dr. Shyam Rajamohan, specialist in internal medicine at Prime Hospital, has bared that the increase in early-onset lifestyle diseases is now a growing pattern across the UAE.
“A growing number of young professionals in their 30s are being diagnosed with conditions once considered typical of middle age, high cholesterol, hypertension, and prediabetes. This shift is becoming increasingly visible in clinical practice compared to a decade ago, when such diagnoses were less common in this age group,” explained Rajamohan.
According to him, the pace and scale of these diagnoses point strongly to lifestyle and environmental factors rather than genetics alone. Long office hours, desk-based jobs, widespread food delivery culture, and chronic stress are major drivers.
Poor sleep quality, often linked to screen use and irregular schedules, further compounds the risk. Climate also plays its part.
“Extreme heat, particularly during summer months, discourages outdoor exercise for much of the year. These combined factors create a ‘perfect storm’ for early metabolic imbalance.”
Like Vellore, Rajamohan has stressed that many of these conditions progress without obvious symptoms. Early indicators may include persistent fatigue, gradual weight gain, headaches, sugar cravings, and difficulty concentrating.
However, many individuals remain unaware until routine medical tests reveal abnormalities. With this, he has recommended that adults in their 30s undergo regular health screenings even if they feel well. Those with additional risk factors such as obesity, family history, or high stress, should consider “earlier and more frequent” monitoring.
“Simple interventions, such as regular exercise, balanced nutrition, stress management, and adequate sleep, can significantly reduce long-term health risks.”
Adding to this trend, Dr. Sneha Kuriachan, specialist in internal medicine at Aster Clinic, has warned that cardiometabolic risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure, abnormal sugar levels, and high cholesterol are increasingly affecting younger adults in the UAE.
“In a cross sectional study done in UAE, the prevalence of metabolic syndrome was 33.6 percent in the Emirati population, 34.5 percent in the Arab non-Emirati population, and 40.7 percent in the Asian non-Arab population,” shared Kuriachan.
In addition, diabetes has risen from 15 percent in 2015 to 20 percent in 2024, with childhood obesity at 17 percent, raising long-term cardiovascular risk concerns.
Kuriachan has linked this to sedentary lifestyles, long desk hours, processed diets, urban living, high stress, and poor sleep patterns, all of which disrupt metabolic health.
Similar to other experts, she has pointed out that symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, weight changes, palpitations, and sleep deprivation are often overlooked, reiterating the importance of regular screening for at-risk individuals to enable early intervention.
As the UAE continues to move into a fast-paced, modern society, doctors have emphasised that prevention must start early. Small but consistent lifestyle changes, from staying active and eating better to managing stress and prioritising sleep, can significantly lower long-term risks.
For many young professionals, the message is that your 30s are no longer just about career growth and stability, they are also a crucial decade to take control of your health.