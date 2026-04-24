Stay protected: UAE health experts highlight importance of immunisation

Doctors say vaccinations are powerful steps to prevent disease and protect communities
Dubai: As the world marks Immunisation Week, health experts in the UAE have reminded residents that staying protected against preventable diseases is more important than ever. In a country as diverse and globally connected as the Emirates, immunisation is not just about individual wellbeing but a shared responsibility that helps safeguard the wider community.
With easy access to vaccines across government and private healthcare facilities, residents have been encouraged to stay up to date with routine, seasonal, and travel-related vaccinations.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Dr. Jyothish George, director of Prime homecare services and vaccination services, has stressed that immunisation remains one of the most effective and reliable ways to protect individuals, families, and entire communities.
“Vaccination plays a critical role in safeguarding public health by preventing the spread of infectious diseases such as measles, influenza, pneumonia, meningitis, hepatitis, among others,” George told Gulf News.
In the UAE’s multicultural environment, where people from around the world live and work together, vaccines help reduce the risk of outbreaks while protecting vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.
George has mentioned the concept of “herd immunity,” explaining that when a large percentage of the population is vaccinated, it becomes harder for diseases to spread. This not only protects those who are immunised but also individuals who cannot receive vaccines due to medical reasons.
He has bared that immunisation has broader benefits, including lowering healthcare costs, reducing absenteeism from work and school, and contributing to a healthier society overall.
The UAE’s national immunisation programme, aligned with international standards, provides routine childhood vaccines along with additional services such as seasonal flu shots, travel vaccines, adult boosters, and Covid-19 vaccinations.
“These give protection against diseases such as polio, diphtheria, tetanus, and more. Many facilities also offer convenient home vaccination services, ensuring accessibility for families, elderly individuals, and busy professionals.”
George has advised residents to follow recommended vaccination schedules, maintain personal records, and consult healthcare professionals for tailored advice, especially before travel.
“Vaccines are safe, thoroughly tested, and continuously monitored. While mild side effects such as soreness at the injection site or low-grade fever may occur, these are typically short-lived and far less serious than the diseases they prevent.”
He added, “It is always better to immunise and protect yourself and your family. Prevention is the strongest foundation of good health.”
Similarly, Dr. Malaz Yabrodi, specialist in internal medicine at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital, has pointed out that vaccines play a vital role in protecting both individuals and society.
“High vaccination coverage creates a sense of collective protection, reducing outbreaks, and supporting a healthier, more resilient society,” said Yabrodi.
She has highlighted that the UAE offers a comprehensive national immunisation programme covering all age groups.
“These services are widely accessible through government health centres, private hospitals, and clinics across all emirates. Many facilities also offer reminders and easy booking options, making the process straightforward and convenient.”
Moreover, Yabrodi has emphasised that staying informed and proactive are necessary.
“Regular health check-ups are a good opportunity to discuss any missed or upcoming vaccines. It’s also helpful to rely on trusted sources such as healthcare providers or official health authorities for accurate information.”
Addressing safety concerns, she has reassured that vaccines are generally very safe, with only mild and temporary side effects in most cases.
“Having an open conversation with a doctor can help address any concerns, ensuring individuals feel informed and confident in their decision.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Ayyappan Anil, specialist in internal medicine at Aster Clinic, has underscored that vaccines used in the UAE meet strict quality standards.
“Serious adverse reactions are extremely rare, and the benefits of vaccination in preventing serious disease far outweigh the risks,” stated Anil.
Additionally, he has urged residents to keep vaccination records up to date and follow the national immunisation schedule.
“Regular health check-ups and consultation with healthcare providers can help determine which vaccines are appropriate based on age, medical conditions, and lifestyle factors. Seasonal vaccines, particularly the annual influenza vaccine, are also strongly recommended.”
Experts have agreed that immunisation is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect public health in the UAE and across the globe.
With strong healthcare infrastructure and ready access to vaccines, residents have the tools they need to stay protected. Staying informed and up to date with vaccinations can go a long way in securing a healthier future for individuals, families, and communities.