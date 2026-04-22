How UAE parents can cut children’s screen time and prevent common school illnesses

Doctors share tips to build healthy routines, boost immunity, keep children active
Dubai: As students across the UAE return to classrooms, parents are once again navigating familiar challenges, from limiting screen time at home to protecting children from seasonal illnesses.
With changing temperatures, increased activities, and close contact among classmates, experts have noted that simple daily habits can make a significant difference.
Dr. Sameh Ali, specialist paediatrician and neonatologist at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, has emphasised the importance of structuring children’s time after school to reduce reliance on screens.
"After school, children benefit most from activities that allow them to move, create, and interact with others. Outdoor play, cycling, swimming, football, dance, martial arts, or simply a family walk can help improve fitness, sleep, and concentration," Ali told Gulf News.
Given some restrictions, he has shared that other "excellent alternatives" to screens are creative options which include drawing, painting, building with blocks, puzzles, reading, baking, or music.
Likewise, activities such as board games, gardening, helping with simple household tasks, or joining clubs and sports teams can also strengthen social and emotional skills.
"Interacting face-to-face with family and friends supports confidence, communication, and overall wellbeing. Even setting aside one or two screen-free hours each evening can make a noticeable difference to a child’s mood, sleep, and development."
Ali has bared that changing weather and temperatures, from cooler mornings to warmer afternoons, together with dust and humidity, can increase children’s vulnerability to infections and allergies.
"Children should have enough sleep, drink plenty of water, eat balanced meals rich in fruit and vegetables, and stay physically active," said Ali.
Basic hygiene habits are equally important. Children should wash their hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching their face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Sharing food, drinking bottles, or any personal items have been discouraged.
"If a child is unwell, it is best to keep them at home until they are feeling better and fever free."
According to Dr. Kejal Merani, specialist pediatrician at Aster Clinic, the most common illnesses during the school term are upper respiratory tract infections, viral and bacterial throat infections, stomach bugs, and conjunctivitis.
"Returning to school is such a positive milestone for children, and with a little awareness, parents can make sure it stays that way. The most effective thing any family can do is make hand hygiene a consistent habit," stated Merani.
She has stressed the importance of ensuring vaccinations are up to date as per the UAE's national immunisation schedule to add another strong layer of protection.
"I would also like to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of the UAE government in prioritising child health and safety through robust public health measures, school health programmes, and vaccination initiatives. These efforts provide a strong foundation for a safe and healthy return to school for our children."
Meanwhile, Ali has bared that parents should watch for symptoms like fever, persistent cough, sore throat, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, or unusual tiredness.
While most cases are mild and improve with rest and fluids, medical advice should be sought if symptoms worsen, especially in cases of breathing difficulty, high fever, or dehydration.
Similarly Dr. Puneet Wadhwa, consultant paediatrician at Prime Hospital, has highlighted ways on how parents can support their children's overall health.
"Children who are especially sensitive or allergic to certain conditions need to be more careful and dressed properly. Also, there is a role of balanced diet, proper hydration, and adequate sleep, which are all important for overall immunity," explained Wadhwa.
For UAE families, cutting screen time and preventing illness comes down to consistency. Encouraging active play, maintaining hygiene, and building strong daily routines can help children stay healthier, more focused, and better prepared both at school and at home.