Vomiting, diarrhoea? Dubai doctors warn winter barbecues linked to viral food illnesses

Gastroenteritis and infection risk rises from poor food storage and handling
Dubai doctors are noticing a seasonal shift in food-related illnesses during winter, particularly as outdoor barbecues and camping become popular. While bacterial food poisoning is more common in the hotter summer months, winter sees a rise in viral gastroenteritis, largely driven by norovirus.
“Stomach flu is more common in winter because people spend more time together indoors, the virus survives longer in cooler weather, and it spreads easily through hands, food and surfaces, especially among children,” Dr Sayyed Rizwan, Emergency Care specialist at Prime Hospital, Al Garhoud, told Gulf News.
He pointed out that after recent holidays and weather changes in December and January, hospitals have reported a rise in gastroenteritis cases, often alongside other seasonal viral infections, including vomiting and diarrhoea.
Dr Rizwan said gastroenteritis typically results from undercooked meat, cross-contamination between raw and cooked foods, poor hand hygiene or leaving food out too long at unsafe temperatures.
“Marinated seafood and meat if not stored at the correct temperature, is a breeding ground for most common bacteria and viruses. Marinated food should be cooked or barbecued and consumed immediately to prevent infection.”
Key warning signs include fever, watery diarrhoea, vomiting, lethargy, difficulty drinking fluids, drowsiness, or reduced mental awareness. Special care is needed for the elderly, children, and people with diabetes to prevent dehydration.
Dr Prithvi Priyadarshani, gastroenterologist at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, Al Qusais, underlined that the increase in food-related illness during the barbecue season is driven more by viral infections than classic bacterial food poisoning.
“The real risk is not winter barbecuing itself, but improper food storage and handling.”
Dr Priyadarshani warned that food left in cars, inadequately chilled coolers or on picnic tables can become unsafe within hours. Cross-contamination – using the same utensils for raw and cooked food – is also a frequent issue.
“Marinated meat should not be kept outside refrigeration for more than two hours. In a parked car, where temperatures can reach 30 degrees Celsius even in winter, this safe window reduces to less than an hour.”
Common mistakes during winter outings include leaving food exposed for long periods and mixing raw and cooked items on shared plates or utensils.
Wash hands thoroughly before handling food.
Keep raw and cooked foods separate.
Follow strict temperature guidelines for storage and transport.
Wash fruits, vegetables, cutting boards, and knives properly.
Avoid reusing raw-meat marinades unless boiled.
Ensure all food, especially marinated items, is cooked thoroughly before consumption.
“Preventing illness outdoors comes down to basic hygiene and safe food-handling practices,” Dr Priyadarshani said. “Using separate utensils for raw and cooked foods, keeping ingredients properly chilled during transport, and ensuring food is thoroughly cooked significantly reduce the risk of both viral and bacterial infections.”
