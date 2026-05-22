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PMOS replaces PCOS: Doctors in UAE explain why women should not ignore irregular periods

Condition affects hormones, metabolism, fertility and mental health, not just the ovaries

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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PMOS affects 170 million women around the world during their reproductive age
PMOS affects 170 million women around the world during their reproductive age
Getty Images / iStockphoto

Dubai: A condition long known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is now being referred to as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovary Syndrome (PMOS), reflecting a broader understanding of how the disorder affects women’s overall health.

Doctors in the UAE have noted that the updated terminology helps move attention away from the misconception that the condition is only linked to ovarian cysts. Instead, PMOS is now recognised as a complex condition that can affect hormones, metabolism, fertility, skin health, and emotional well-being. 

The condition affects around one in eight women globally, with experts warning that many women continue to ignore symptoms such as irregular periods, weight gain, and acne until complications arise.

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A condition that goes beyond ovarian cysts

Dr. Sindhu Ravishankar, specialist gynecologist at Aster Clinic Discovery Garden, has highlighted that the change in terminology shows the growing medical understanding of the disorder.

“PMOS is a multi-system health condition affecting metabolic, endocrine, and reproductive systems of women,” Ravishankar told Gulf News.

Many women mistakenly believe the condition is only associated with cysts in the ovaries. However, women with normal-looking ovaries can also have PMOS.

Ravishankar has bared that common symptoms include irregular or absent menstruation, acne, excessive facial or body hair growth, darkening of the skin, weight fluctuations, insulin resistance, and difficulty conceiving.

Early diagnosis is important and treatment usually begins with clinical and laboratory assessment, followed by lifestyle and dietary changes, along with regular physical activity.

Why early diagnosis matters

On the other hand, Dr. Neha Lalla, specialist obstetrics and gynaecology at Prime Hospital, has mentioned that PMOS is one of the most common hormonal conditions affecting women of reproductive age and can have long-term health consequences if left untreated.

“The condition can impact both physical and mental health if not diagnosed and treated early,” shared Lalla.

Moreover, many women with PMOS may develop insulin resistance, increasing their risk of diabetes and heart-related diseases later in life.

“Women should consult a doctor if these symptoms continue for several months or if menstrual cycles become irregular.”

Lalla has added that PMOS can often be successfully managed through healthy lifestyle habits, including regular exercise, balanced nutrition, proper sleep, and stress management. Medication may also be prescribed to regulate hormones, improve insulin resistance, and support fertility where needed.

Additionally, regular follow-ups are important to monitor blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and overall health.

PMOS can affect physical and mental health

For her part, Dr. Fathima Thasneem, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at Medcare Women and Children Hospital, has cited that international research and updated medical guidelines now clearly reveal that PMOS is driven by complex hormonal disturbances involving insulin, androgens, and neuroendocrine hormones.

She has pointed out that the condition can affect women physically, emotionally, and metabolically. PMOS has also been linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, anxiety, depression, acne, and hair loss.

“As gynaecologists, we encourage women not to dismiss irregular periods as something ‘normal,’ particularly if cycles are consistently unpredictable or associated with other symptoms,” explained Thasneem.

According to her, diagnosis usually involves clinical assessment, hormonal blood tests, and pelvic ultrasound imaging, although management should extend beyond ultrasound findings alone. 

“PMOS affects each woman differently, which is why treatment plans must be tailored individually based on symptoms, reproductive goals, metabolic health, and overall lifestyle.”

Lifestyle changes remain the foundation of treatment

Doctors have agreed that lifestyle management remains one of the most effective ways to control PMOS symptoms and reduce long-term complications.

Meanwhile, Thasneem has reassured women that PMOS does not automatically mean infertility.

“Women should understand that PMOS does not define their future health. With early intervention, regular follow-up, and evidence-based medical care, the majority of women with PMOS are able to successfully manage the condition, achieve healthy pregnancies, and maintain an excellent quality of life.”

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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