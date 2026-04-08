For women with premature menopause, lifestyle measures need to begin earlier
For women who experience premature menopause, before 45, and especially under 40, the stakes for heart health are higher than most realise. The early loss of estrogen, which naturally protects the cardiovascular system, leaves the heart vulnerable to high blood pressure, inflammation, and stiffening of the arteries. In addition, owing to chronic stress, the heart faces a double challenge.
When women experience early menopause, the loss of estrogen combined with chronic stress can affect the heart. This can cause arteries to stiffen and narrow faster, making high blood pressure more likely and increasing the chances of heart disease, explains Dr Peerzadi Shabeena, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, JLT. "Without estrogen’s protective effect, women are more susceptible to elevated cortisol, endothelial dysfunction, and inflammation, all of which strain the heart."
Dr Negin Hakim, Family Medicine Consultant at Cornerstone Clinic, adds: “The loss of estrogen removes key vascular protection. Some studies suggest early menopause can increase lifetime coronary heart disease risk by up to 40 per cent.”
Estrogen also keeps blood vessels elastic and flexible, so when levels fall, arteries can harden and narrow, further increasing cardiovascular risk. Body fat distribution plays a role too. Men tend to store fat under the skin, while women accumulate more around internal organs. This visceral fat is more metabolically active and releases inflammatory chemicals, which can increase heart disease risk.
Heart health can also be shaped by pregnancy-related conditions. Preeclampsia, high blood pressure during pregnancy, and gestational diabetes both elevate long-term cardiovascular risk, making early monitoring and proactive lifestyle management essential.
Stress isn’t all just in your mind. It seeps into your sleep, creating a domino effect that can be felt across your body, and, especially your heart. Both Dr Peerzadi Shabeena and Dr Negin Hakim explain how this cycle elevates cardiovascular risk. Chronic stress raises blood pressure, disrupts glucose metabolism, and triggers systemic inflammation, all key contributors to heart disease.
As Dr Hakim points out: "Stress often disrupts sleep, which independently raises blood pressure, impairs glucose metabolism and increases inflammation—all factors that increase heart disease risk. Improving sleep quality and managing stress helps calm the body’s overactive stress response. This better regulates cortisol levels, lowers blood pressure, and restores normal heart rate variability, giving the cardiovascular system time to recover."
Dr Shabeena adds that managing sleep and stress is protective, more than just restorative. “Improving sleep and managing stress can meaningfully reduce risk. Poor sleep and chronic stress are linked to higher blood pressure, insulin resistance, and systemic inflammation. Interventions such as sleep optimisation, mindfulness, and structured stress reduction can help restore autonomic balance and reduce long-term cardiovascular risk."
When women manage stress and sleep well, adopting healthy lifestyle habits becomes far easier. As Dr Hakim explains, once the stress is taken down by a few notches, it is easier to maintain healthier life habits. And together, the physiological and lifestyle improvements can lower the overall risk of high blood pressure, diabetes and thus coronary artery disease, and other cardiovascular conditions.
Exercise and diet remain the cornerstone of heart protection, especially for women with early menopause. Dr Shabeena points out:
The loss of estrogen removes key vascular protection. Some studies suggest early menopause can increase lifetime coronary heart disease risk by up to 40 per cent...Dr Negin Hakim, Family Medicine Consultant at Cornerstone Clinic
The most impactful interventions are:
• Regular aerobic exercise (150 min/week)
• Heart-healthy diet (Mediterranean-style)
• Weight and metabolic risk control
• Smoking cessation
• Blood pressure, lipid, and glucose optimisation
In women with premature menopause, these measures should be implemented earlier and more aggressively, as their baseline lifetime risk is already elevated.
Improving sleep and managing stress can meaningfully reduce risk. Poor sleep and chronic stress are linked to higher blood pressure, insulin resistance, and systemic inflammation...
For women with premature menopause, these lifestyle measures need to begin earlier and approached more aggressively, since their baseline heart risk is already higher.
Exercise is essential for the heart and mind. Regular movement helps rebalance the nervous system, lowering 'fight or flight' activity, which in turn reduces resting heart rate and blood pressure. It also improves insulin sensitivity, supports healthy weight management, and boosts lipid profiles by lowering LDL (“bad fats”) and raising HDL (“good fats”) cholesterol. “Exercise is also a well-established stress reliever, helping to reduce cortisol levels and improve mood through endorphin release,” notes the experts.
Diet plays an equally crucial role. As both specialists explain, the Mediterranean-style diet is backed by strong evidence for lowering the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke. It emphasises whole foods like vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, and moderate fish, while limiting processed foods, red meat, and refined sugar. It’s one of the most effective and sustainable ways to protect heart health over the long term.
A study by American Harvard University published in JAMA Network Open revealed promising news: Women who embraced the Mediterranean diet saw a 23 per cent reduction in their overall mortality risk. This translates to a significantly lower chance of dying from any cause during the study period compared to those who didn't follow the diet as closely.
Here's a list of foods:
• Whole grains: The diet focuses on whole grains such as oats, barley, whole wheat and brown rice. It provides fibre and essential nutrients.
Healthy fats: Opt for olive oil, which is the primary source of fat, replacing butter and other saturated fats. Nuts, seeds, and avocados are also important sources of healthy fats.
• Lean proteins: Fish and seafood are consumed regularly, at least twice a week. These are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Poultry, eggs, cheese, and yogurt are eaten in moderate amounts, while red meat is limited.
• Legumes and nuts: Beans, lentils, and nuts are consumed regularly, providing protein, fibre, and healthy fats.
• Herbs and spices: These are used generously to flavour food, reducing the need for salt.
• Moderate dairy: Dairy is consumed in moderation, primarily in the form of cheese and yogurt.
• Minimal processed Foods: The diet emphasises on whole, minimally processed foods and limits processed and refined foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats.
• Lifestyle: Finally, you need to re-evaluate your lifestyle, too. Regular physical activity is an important aspect of the Mediterranean diet.
Apart from lifestyle, the field of women’s cardiovascular health is evolving rapidly. Dr Shabeena highlights the shift toward personalised approaches: For carefully selected women with premature menopause, menopausal hormone therapy (MHT), when started early and in the absence of contraindications, may help partially restore vascular function, improve lipid profiles, and reduce central adiposity.
While it is not prescribed solely for cardiovascular prevention, it can have favorable cardiometabolic effects when appropriately timed.
Dr Hakim underscores that modern strategies combine lifestyle, medical therapy, and advanced diagnostics: A more individualised approach is used to stratify each patient’s personal cardiovascular risk alongside their hormone profile.
The concept of ‘window of opportunity’ for HRT initiation has become a key focus, and Intentional management of cardiometabolic risk factors (lipids, blood pressure, insulin resistance) ranges from traditional therapies like statins for cholesterol, to newer options such as Mounjaro, as well as intensive lifestyle modification. Growing recognition of inflammation’s role in cardiovascular disease has meant a different angle for intervention, to reduce overall inflammation and oxidative stress.
Even with preventive measures, vigilance is key. Dr Shabeena advises:
Women with premature menopause should be vigilant for:
• Exertional chest discomfort or breathlessness
• Unexplained fatigue
• Palpitations
• Rising blood pressure
• Abnormal lipid or glucose levels
Importantly, symptoms in women can be atypical, so early screening and regular cardiovascular evaluation are essential, even in the absence of classic symptoms."
Dr Hakim adds a cautionary note: Additionally, the elevated cortisol from chronic stress contributes to insulin resistance, central weight gain, and dyslipidaemia, increasing the risk of metabolic syndrome and diabetes. "At the same time, it is hard to be your healthiest self when you are dealing with chronic stress. You are more likely to adopt an unhealthy diet, smoke and reduce your physical activity. Together, these physiological and lifestyle effects make chronic stress a potent and often under-recognised contributor to cardiovascular risk."