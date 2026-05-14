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Why fertility challenges are rising among working couples in urban India

Trend driven by combination of delayed parenthood, chronic stress, say doctors

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Why fertility challenges are rising among working couples in urban India

Urban India is witnessing a sharp rise in fertility challenges among working couples, with fertility specialists reporting increasing consultations from couples in their early-to-mid thirties struggling to conceive.

Doctors say the trend is being driven by a combination of delayed parenthood, chronic stress, sedentary lifestyles, poor sleep patterns, and rising metabolic conditions such as PCOS and obesity. Unlike previous generations, many urban couples today begin planning pregnancy later due to career growth, financial planning, and changing social priorities.

According to fertility experts, female fertility begins declining gradually after 30 and more rapidly after 35, affecting both egg quality and ovarian reserve. Male fertility is also increasingly being impacted by stress, lifestyle habits, and rising sperm DNA fragmentation.

Key factors driving urban fertility challenges

●     Delayed marriage and pregnancy planning

●     High workplace stress and burnout

●     Sedentary work culture and long commutes

●     Sleep deprivation and irregular schedules

●     Increasing cases of PCOS and obesity

●     Poor dietary habits and processed food consumption

●     Rising male fertility concerns, including low sperm quality

Specialists note that workplace stress has emerged as a significant but underestimated contributor. Chronic stress can disrupt ovulation in women and reduce testosterone and sperm quality in men. At the same time, long work hours, processed diets, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, and sleep deprivation are further affecting reproductive health.

Experts emphasise early fertility evaluation

One of the biggest concerns doctors highlight is delayed fertility assessment. Many couples seek medical help only after trying unsuccessfully for years, by which time treatment options may become more complex.

Fertility specialists increasingly recommend early screening tests such as:

●     AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone)

●     AFC (Antral Follicle Count)

●     Hormonal evaluation

●     Semen analysis

These tests can help couples better understand their reproductive health and seek timely guidance if required.

Clinics such as Birla Fertility & IVF are also seeing growing awareness around preventive fertility planning and early reproductive health screening among urban professionals.

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