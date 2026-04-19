Omar AlMheiri, Co-Founder of Letswork, said: "Our partnership with Dubai Municipality on the 'Work from Park' initiative represents a significant step toward redefining the future of flexible work in the UAE. By integrating our digital platform with Dubai’s world-class public parks, we are providing entrepreneurs, freelancers, and content creators with inspiring, tech-enabled environments that break the traditional office mould. We are particularly excited to launch specialised 'Creative Spaces' and podcast studios, ensuring that the next generation of innovators has the tools and the setting they need to thrive. This collaboration is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to building a sustainable, innovation-led economy."