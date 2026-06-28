Win cash prizes: Dubai launches world’s first AI-powered park design challenge

A panel of senior government officials and international experts in architecture, design, artificial intelligence and urban planning will shortlist the entries before members of the public are invited to help select the winning designs, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to community-led urban development.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said parks play a vital role in strengthening community well-being and social connections. He said the challenge will test how AI can help create more responsive, inclusive and sustainable parks while ensuring designs remain practical and centred on people’s experiences.

Participants are expected to develop practical and innovative master plans that improve sustainability, accessibility, social interaction, well-being and overall quality of life. Entries must also demonstrate how AI tools were used throughout the design process, including spatial planning, climate-responsive solutions, user experience analysis and performance optimisation.

Announced by Dubai Municipality, the challenge explores how artificial intelligence can support every stage of the design process – from site analysis and concept development to environmental optimisation, data-driven planning and visualisation – while ensuring that final design decisions remain firmly in human hands.

The initiative, launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, aims to advance the emirate’s vision of creating smarter, more sustainable and people-centric public spaces.

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