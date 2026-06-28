Win cash prizes: Dubai launches world’s first AI-powered park design challenge

Global competition invites designers, students, AI innovators to reimagine Al Safa 2 Park
Dubai has launched the world’s first artificial intelligence-powered park design challenge, inviting architects, urban planners, students, researchers and technology innovators from around the world to redesign Al Safa 2 Park using AI-driven solutions.
The initiative, launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, aims to advance the emirate’s vision of creating smarter, more sustainable and people-centric public spaces.
Announced by Dubai Municipality, the challenge explores how artificial intelligence can support every stage of the design process – from site analysis and concept development to environmental optimisation, data-driven planning and visualisation – while ensuring that final design decisions remain firmly in human hands.
Participants are expected to develop practical and innovative master plans that improve sustainability, accessibility, social interaction, well-being and overall quality of life. Entries must also demonstrate how AI tools were used throughout the design process, including spatial planning, climate-responsive solutions, user experience analysis and performance optimisation.
Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the initiative reflects Dubai’s ambition to lead the future of urban innovation by combining advanced technology with human-centred design.
He said the competition reinforces the municipality’s commitment to developing transformative projects that enhance quality of life, encourage community participation and redefine public spaces as destinations designed around people’s everyday needs.
Bin Ghalita stressed that artificial intelligence is intended to complement – not replace – human creativity, enabling designers to explore more possibilities, gain deeper insights and make better-informed planning decisions.
The competition is open to professionals in architecture, urban planning, landscape architecture and public space design, as well as university students, researchers, start-ups, AI specialists and technology innovators.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said parks play a vital role in strengthening community well-being and social connections. He said the challenge will test how AI can help create more responsive, inclusive and sustainable parks while ensuring designs remain practical and centred on people’s experiences.
Entries will be judged on the effectiveness of AI integration, design quality, feasibility, sustainability, inclusivity and the ability to translate data into practical urban solutions.
The competition offers a total prize pool of Dh200,000, with Dh100,000 for first place, Dh65,000 for second and Dh35,000 for third.
A panel of senior government officials and international experts in architecture, design, artificial intelligence and urban planning will shortlist the entries before members of the public are invited to help select the winning designs, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to community-led urban development.
Applications are open until 15 August 2026, with Dubai Municipality inviting creatives and specialists worldwide to submit proposals through https://aipark.dm.gov.ae/ai-competition that could help shape the next generation of smart public spaces.