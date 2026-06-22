Beyond skyscrapers: Why Dubai is building the world’s most civilised city

The projects already launched under the civility agenda demonstrate the breadth of the initiative. New guidelines for commercial storefront signage are helping reduce visual clutter and preserve urban harmony. Public infrastructure assets are being transformed into artistic landmarks that celebrate local culture and enhance the city’s visual appeal. Artificial intelligence is being deployed through services such as Madinati, empowering residents to report issues and contribute directly to maintaining public spaces.

These are not isolated projects. Together, they form part of a larger strategy to create what may become one of the world’s most refined urban experiences.

What is particularly impressive is the integration of technology and community participation.

The Madinati platform, for example, enables residents to become active contributors to city improvement. Rather than relying solely on government inspections, citizens can use AI-powered tools to identify issues and help authorities respond quickly.

This approach reflects one of Dubai’s greatest strengths: partnership between government and society.

Guidebook

The leadership’s vision has always emphasised that development is a collective responsibility. Government provides the framework, but the community plays a crucial role in achieving success.

The planned Dubai Civility Guidebook further reinforces this philosophy by promoting positive behaviours and shared values across society.

Such initiatives are especially important in a city that brings together more than 200 nationalities.

Dubai’s diversity is one of its greatest assets. People from vastly different cultural, linguistic and social backgrounds live side by side, contributing to the city’s extraordinary dynamism. Maintaining harmony within such diversity requires more than regulations. It requires mutual respect, understanding and a shared commitment to the common good.

The Civility Project seeks to nurture precisely those qualities. Equally noteworthy is the project’s emphasis on compassion and sustainability.

Fountains of Mercy

The “Fountains of Mercy” initiative, which provides solar-powered water sources for birds and wildlife, may appear modest compared to large-scale infrastructure projects. Yet it reveals something profound about Dubai’s development philosophy.

The initiative acknowledges that a truly civilised city extends care beyond human needs. It reflects a broader commitment to environmental stewardship, biodiversity and coexistence with nature.

In many ways, this project symbolises the values underpinning the entire civility agenda: respect, responsibility and care.

These values have long been central to the leadership vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.