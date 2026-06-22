Beyond skyscrapers: Why Dubai is building the world’s most civilised city

The emirate’s civility vision puts people, community and quality of life first
Dubai: For decades, Dubai has been admired for achieving what many thought impossible.
It transformed itself from a regional trading hub into a global city, built one of the world’s most advanced infrastructure networks, created an economy that attracts talent and investment from every continent, and established itself as one of the safest and most desirable places to live, work and visit.
Yet perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Dubai’s success is that its leaders have never viewed development as a finished project.
While many cities celebrate reaching milestones, Dubai immediately begins planning for the next stage of progress. Today, that next stage is becoming increasingly clear. The focus is no longer solely on physical growth. It is on refining the human experience. The Dubai Civility Project embodies that vision.
Powerful belief
The initiative, overseen by the Dubai Civility Committee, represents one of the most forward-thinking urban development concepts anywhere in the world. It reflects a simple but powerful belief championed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai: a truly great city is not measured only by its buildings, roads or economic achievements, but by the quality of life it offers its people.
In many parts of the world, city planning still revolves around infrastructure. Governments invest in roads, transport systems, utilities and public facilities. These investments are essential, but Dubai’s leadership recognises that infrastructure alone does not create a world-class city. People do.
Civility objectives
How residents interact with one another. How public spaces are maintained. How communities respect their surroundings. How visitors experience the city. These factors collectively determine whether a city feels welcoming, harmonious and liveable.
The Dubai Civility Project seeks to strengthen all of these dimensions.
Importantly, Dubai is redefining civility itself.
Traditionally, the term has been associated with courtesy and good manners. In Dubai’s vision, civility is much broader. It encompasses visual identity, urban beauty, environmental stewardship, community engagement, public behaviour, quality of life and shared responsibility.
This is an ambitious undertaking, but it is entirely consistent with Dubai’s development model.
Global trends
The emirate has always looked beyond immediate needs and focused on long-term outcomes. Whether it was investing early in aviation, tourism, logistics, digital transformation or sustainability, Dubai’s leadership has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to identify global trends before they become mainstream.
The Civility Project follows that same pattern.
Around the world, cities are increasingly competing not only for investment but also for talent. Highly skilled professionals have choices. They can live in many countries and work in many cities. Their decisions are influenced not only by salaries and career opportunities but by safety, wellbeing, cleanliness, public services, environmental quality and community culture.
In this environment, civility becomes a competitive advantage.
A city that is attractive, orderly, respectful and people-centric is naturally more appealing to residents, businesses and visitors alike.
Dubai understands this reality.
Civility projects
The projects already launched under the civility agenda demonstrate the breadth of the initiative. New guidelines for commercial storefront signage are helping reduce visual clutter and preserve urban harmony. Public infrastructure assets are being transformed into artistic landmarks that celebrate local culture and enhance the city’s visual appeal. Artificial intelligence is being deployed through services such as Madinati, empowering residents to report issues and contribute directly to maintaining public spaces.
These are not isolated projects. Together, they form part of a larger strategy to create what may become one of the world’s most refined urban experiences.
What is particularly impressive is the integration of technology and community participation.
The Madinati platform, for example, enables residents to become active contributors to city improvement. Rather than relying solely on government inspections, citizens can use AI-powered tools to identify issues and help authorities respond quickly.
This approach reflects one of Dubai’s greatest strengths: partnership between government and society.
Guidebook
The leadership’s vision has always emphasised that development is a collective responsibility. Government provides the framework, but the community plays a crucial role in achieving success.
The planned Dubai Civility Guidebook further reinforces this philosophy by promoting positive behaviours and shared values across society.
Such initiatives are especially important in a city that brings together more than 200 nationalities.
Dubai’s diversity is one of its greatest assets. People from vastly different cultural, linguistic and social backgrounds live side by side, contributing to the city’s extraordinary dynamism. Maintaining harmony within such diversity requires more than regulations. It requires mutual respect, understanding and a shared commitment to the common good.
The Civility Project seeks to nurture precisely those qualities. Equally noteworthy is the project’s emphasis on compassion and sustainability.
Fountains of Mercy
The “Fountains of Mercy” initiative, which provides solar-powered water sources for birds and wildlife, may appear modest compared to large-scale infrastructure projects. Yet it reveals something profound about Dubai’s development philosophy.
The initiative acknowledges that a truly civilised city extends care beyond human needs. It reflects a broader commitment to environmental stewardship, biodiversity and coexistence with nature.
In many ways, this project symbolises the values underpinning the entire civility agenda: respect, responsibility and care.
These values have long been central to the leadership vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Better lives
Over the years, Sheikh Mohammed has consistently articulated a development model that places people at the centre of progress. Economic growth is important, but it must translate into better lives. Technological advancement is valuable, but it must serve humanity. Urban development must create not only prosperous cities but happy communities.
The Dubai Civility Project can be viewed as the natural evolution of that philosophy. It aligns closely with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which seeks to create a city that is sustainable, inclusive and centred on human wellbeing. It also supports Dubai’s aspiration to become the world’s best city to live in.
That ambition may sound bold. But history suggests that betting against Dubai’s ambitions is rarely wise. Many of the initiatives that define modern Dubai were once considered overly ambitious. Today they are global benchmarks.
The same may ultimately prove true of the Civility Project.
Quality of life
As cities worldwide search for ways to improve quality of life, strengthen social cohesion and create more meaningful urban experiences, Dubai is positioning itself at the forefront of a new conversation about what successful cities should look like in the 21st century.
The message is clear: urban excellence is no longer measured solely by skyscrapers, economic output or population growth.
It is measured by how a city makes people feel. Do they feel safe? Respected? Connected? Inspired? Proud of where they live?
By seeking to answer those questions through a comprehensive strategy that combines beauty, behaviour, sustainability, technology and community engagement, Dubai is once again demonstrating the power of visionary leadership.
The Civility Project is not simply about making Dubai more beautiful. It is about making a great city even greater. And in doing so, it may offer a model that cities around the world will one day seek to emulate.