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Digital Dubai boosts global city ranking to top 5 with Dh1 trillion value: Brand Finance

AA+ rated Digital Dubai powers city’s rise to fifth in global brand rankings

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Digital Dubai powers emirate’s rise to top five global city brands with nearly Dh1 trillion value
Digital Dubai powers emirate’s rise to top five global city brands with nearly Dh1 trillion value
WAM

A study by global brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance has highlighted the strategic role of Digital Dubai in reinforcing Dubai’s position among the world’s most powerful place brands, ranking fifth globally with a brand value of nearly Dh1 trillion.

The report identified Digital Dubai as a major contributor to this achievement, attributing approximately Dh31 billion of the emirate’s total brand value to its impact. The organisation also received an AA+ rating, placing it among the world’s leading digital government entities.

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Strong performance across indices

The study noted that Digital Dubai played a key role in strengthening the emirate’s City Brand Strength Index, contributing 86 out of 100 points and adding 1.9 points to Dubai’s overall score, helping it move from seventh to fifth place globally.

It also recorded strong performance in Trust and Reputation indices, scoring 8.4 out of 10 among both residents and the business community, reflecting growing confidence in Dubai’s digital ecosystem and quality of digital life.

Leadership highlights digital transformation vision

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said the results reflect the emirate’s vision of placing digital transformation at the core of sustainable development and global competitiveness.

He said the digital ecosystem has become an integral part of daily life in Dubai, enhancing trust, investment appeal and quality of living, while supporting the emirate’s position as a global model for future cities.

Tariq Al Janahi, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai, said the digital ecosystem has become a key driver of economic growth and innovation, reinforcing Dubai’s standing as a leading global digital city.

Brand Finance highlights global impact

Brand Finance CEO David Haigh said the findings confirm that trusted digital infrastructure is now a critical driver of city reputation and competitiveness. He noted that Digital Dubai’s AA+ rating and AED 31 billion contribution demonstrate the impact of investment in citizen-focused digital government services.

Wider influence on global competitiveness

The study also showed Digital Dubai’s broader influence on Dubai’s global perception, improving scores across areas such as innovation, ease of doing business, quality of life, trust, openness and reduced bureaucracy.

Brand Finance said its methodology combines marketing and financial analysis to measure brand strength and value, based on international surveys and benchmarking across global cities.

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