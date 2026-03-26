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Dubai climbs to 7th globally, strengthening its financial hub status

Ranking boost strengthens Dubai’s global finance standing and investor appeal

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor and Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Achievement supports Dubai’s ambition to rank among the world’s top four financial hubs.
Achievement supports Dubai’s ambition to rank among the world’s top four financial hubs.
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Dubai: Dubai has reached its highest-ever position in the Global Financial Centres Index, climbing to seventh place worldwide and reinforcing its standing among the world’s leading financial hubs.

The latest ranking places Dubai alongside major global centres including London, New York and Singapore, while also marking the strongest performance ever recorded by a financial hub across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

The index, compiled by London-based Z/Yen Group, evaluates 137 financial centres using a broad set of factors and industry feedback from more than 34,000 assessments.

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Push towards top tier gains momentum

The rise in rankings aligns with Dubai’s longer-term goal of breaking into the world’s top four financial centres by 2033, part of a broader economic strategy to deepen its role in global finance and investment flows.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the progress reflects both long-term planning and sustained confidence from international investors.

“Dubai’s rise to seventh place in the Global Financial Centres Index reflects the strength of our economic vision and the confidence the international financial community places in our ecosystem.”

He added that the emirate’s approach is focused on shaping future growth rather than reacting to it.

“Confidently, Dubai gains more strength and leadership, guided by a proactive vision that does not wait for the future, but actively shapes it.”

DIFC growth drives global positioning

The Dubai International Financial Centre has played a central role in lifting the emirate’s global standing, with continued expansion across banking, investment, insurance and financial technology.

The centre now hosts more than 9,000 active companies and a workforce exceeding 50,000, reflecting strong inflows of institutions and talent. Growth across sectors has also improved Dubai’s rankings across multiple categories, including fintech, regulation and professional services.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said the latest milestone reflects the scale of progress achieved in recent years.

“Dubai’s remarkable progress in the Global Financial Centres Index is an outstanding milestone that highlights the emirate’s ambitious vision and expanding influence on the international financial stage.”

Strength across sectors and infrastructure

Dubai’s performance has strengthened across all major segments measured by the index, with top-tier rankings in areas such as fintech, trading and regulatory environment, alongside gains in banking and investment management.

The emirate is also the only city in the region to rank within the top ten globally across key pillars including business environment, human capital and infrastructure, reinforcing its ability to compete with established financial centres.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said the ecosystem continues to evolve to meet global demand.

“Dubai’s rapid rise in the Global Financial Centres Index reflects the extraordinary momentum across DIFC’s ecosystem.”

A bridge between global markets

Dubai’s position reflects its role as a connector between major markets, facilitating capital flows and investment activity across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

With a widely recognised regulatory framework and a growing innovation ecosystem, including the DIFC Innovation Hub and Dubai AI Campus, the city continues to attract financial institutions and technology firms seeking regional and global reach.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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