Ranking boost strengthens Dubai’s global finance standing and investor appeal
Dubai: Dubai has reached its highest-ever position in the Global Financial Centres Index, climbing to seventh place worldwide and reinforcing its standing among the world’s leading financial hubs.
The latest ranking places Dubai alongside major global centres including London, New York and Singapore, while also marking the strongest performance ever recorded by a financial hub across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.
The index, compiled by London-based Z/Yen Group, evaluates 137 financial centres using a broad set of factors and industry feedback from more than 34,000 assessments.
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The rise in rankings aligns with Dubai’s longer-term goal of breaking into the world’s top four financial centres by 2033, part of a broader economic strategy to deepen its role in global finance and investment flows.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the progress reflects both long-term planning and sustained confidence from international investors.
“Dubai’s rise to seventh place in the Global Financial Centres Index reflects the strength of our economic vision and the confidence the international financial community places in our ecosystem.”
He added that the emirate’s approach is focused on shaping future growth rather than reacting to it.
“Confidently, Dubai gains more strength and leadership, guided by a proactive vision that does not wait for the future, but actively shapes it.”
The Dubai International Financial Centre has played a central role in lifting the emirate’s global standing, with continued expansion across banking, investment, insurance and financial technology.
The centre now hosts more than 9,000 active companies and a workforce exceeding 50,000, reflecting strong inflows of institutions and talent. Growth across sectors has also improved Dubai’s rankings across multiple categories, including fintech, regulation and professional services.
Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said the latest milestone reflects the scale of progress achieved in recent years.
“Dubai’s remarkable progress in the Global Financial Centres Index is an outstanding milestone that highlights the emirate’s ambitious vision and expanding influence on the international financial stage.”
Dubai’s performance has strengthened across all major segments measured by the index, with top-tier rankings in areas such as fintech, trading and regulatory environment, alongside gains in banking and investment management.
The emirate is also the only city in the region to rank within the top ten globally across key pillars including business environment, human capital and infrastructure, reinforcing its ability to compete with established financial centres.
Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said the ecosystem continues to evolve to meet global demand.
“Dubai’s rapid rise in the Global Financial Centres Index reflects the extraordinary momentum across DIFC’s ecosystem.”
Dubai’s position reflects its role as a connector between major markets, facilitating capital flows and investment activity across Asia, Europe and the Americas.
With a widely recognised regulatory framework and a growing innovation ecosystem, including the DIFC Innovation Hub and Dubai AI Campus, the city continues to attract financial institutions and technology firms seeking regional and global reach.