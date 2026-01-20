UAE ranks among global top 10 in Soft Power Index, excels in generosity and economic growth

Sheikh Mohammed expresses pride in UAE’s global standing and influence
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the UAE has ranked 10th globally in the overall standings, second worldwide in generosity, third in economic growth opportunities, and eighth in influence within global diplomatic circles.
The results , which were revealed in one of the world’s most important global soft power reports, which covered 193 countries, were unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
“Under the leadership of my brother, Mohamed bin Zayed, our global presence grows stronger every day. The world’s respect for our development model continues to deepen, and international confidence in our economic, social, and global systems — built over the past five decades — continues to rise,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote on his X account.
