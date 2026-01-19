UAE ranks world’s first trusted government: Sheikh Mohammed

UAE ranked world’s most trusted government in 2026, highlighting strong governance
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced that the UAE has been ranked first globally in the Edelman Trust Index 2026, published by the New York-based Edelman firm.
Marking the milestone, Sheikh Mohammed said trust is not built overnight, but earned over many years through credibility, keeping promises, the legitimacy of achievement, the integrity of laws and respect for people.
“Trust, once established, becomes a form of national capital that strengthens social cohesion and enables faster progress,” he wrote on his X account. “It is built over long years through honest words, fulfilled commitments, fair laws and respect for human dignity.”
The ranking places the UAE at the top of the global list for public trust in government, underscoring the country’s approach to governance, transparency and service delivery, according to the annual report, which measures confidence across institutions including government, business, media and non-governmental organisations.
The Edelman Trust Index is considered one of the world’s most closely watched assessments of public confidence, drawing on large-scale surveys conducted across dozens of countries. It evaluates how people perceive the competence, ethics and reliability of institutions that shape their daily lives.
Observers say the UAE’s performance reflects years of investment in institutional reform, digital government services, regulatory clarity and long-term national planning. It also highlights a governance model that prioritises delivery, accountability and public engagement.
The result adds to a growing list of global rankings in which the UAE has placed highly, particularly in areas related to governance, quality of life, competitiveness and future readiness.
