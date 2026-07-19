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UAE non-oil trade nears Dh2 trillion in record first half of 2026

First-half trade rises 13.1 per cent as non-oil exports climb to Dh452.8 billion record

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE non-oil trade nears Dh2 trillion in record first half of 2026
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Dubai: The UAE's non-oil foreign trade came within reach of the Dh2 trillion mark for the first time in a six-month period, climbing to Dh1.937 trillion in the first half of 2026, while non-oil exports rose to a record Dh452.8 billion.

In a post on X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said non-oil foreign trade grew 13.1 per cent year on year, describing the first-half performance as "historic". 

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"These figures are not merely trade data," Sheikh Mohammed wrote. "They reflect the strength of our economy, the effectiveness of our development choices and the world's confidence in the UAE."

The latest performance builds on the Dh1.728 trillion recorded in the first half of 2025, extending the UAE's record run in non-oil trade.

Non-oil exports increased 23.9 per cent year on year to Dh452.8 billion, raising their contribution to the UAE's total foreign trade to 23.4 per cent, up from 21.3 per cent a year earlier.

Trade with countries covered by the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) also reached Dh304.3 billion during the first six months of 2026.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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