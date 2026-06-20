Sheikh Mohammed approves restructuring of Etihad Credit Insurance board

Al Zeyoudi appointed chairman of restructured Etihad Credit Insurance board
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the restructuring of the Board of Directors of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), appointing Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, as chairman.
The move comes as the UAE continues to strengthen institutions supporting foreign trade, export growth and economic diversification, key pillars of the country's long-term development strategy.
Etihad Credit Insurance is the UAE's federal export credit company, providing trade credit insurance, financing support and risk protection solutions aimed at helping Emirati businesses expand into international markets while safeguarding exports and investments against commercial and political risks.
Dr Al Zeyoudi has played a central role in advancing the UAE's foreign trade strategy and overseeing efforts to deepen economic partnerships with key global markets.