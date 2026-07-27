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UAE credit reports to include Buy Now, Pay Later data from Tabby and Tamara

Move aims to give lenders a fuller view of borrowers' financial commitments

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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The BNPL consumer financing revolution came up fast and strong in the UAE. That momentum hasn't been slowing down either.
The BNPL consumer financing revolution came up fast and strong in the UAE. That momentum hasn't been slowing down either.
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Dubai: Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) transactions from Tabby and Tamara will now be reflected in UAE credit reports, marking a significant expansion of the country's credit reporting system as regulators seek to provide lenders with a more comprehensive picture of consumers' financial obligations.

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Etihad Credit Bureau (ECB), the UAE's federal credit information agency, said on Monday that BNPL account information from the two providers has been incorporated into credit reports with effect from July 2026.

The change applies to both existing and new customers of Tabby and Tamara in the UAE and will include relevant historical transaction data.

Broader credit profile

The bureau said the move reflects the continued evolution of the UAE's financial services sector and the growing adoption of flexible consumer financing products.

By incorporating BNPL information into credit reports, Etihad Credit Bureau said it aims to broaden the scope of financial data available to lenders, enabling more informed lending decisions while bringing more first-time borrowers into the formal credit ecosystem.

The bureau said the additional information would provide banks, financial institutions and other authorised entities with a more complete view of consumers' financial commitments, allowing them to conduct more robust credit risk assessments.

Responsible borrowing

Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, said the initiative forms part of the bureau's efforts to strengthen the country's credit reporting framework as new financing models become more widely used.

"At Etihad Credit Bureau, we remain committed to strengthening the UAE's credit reporting ecosystem by continuously enhancing the quality, depth, and relevance of the information available through our products and services," he said.

"As financial services evolve and new forms of consumer financing gain wider adoption, it is important that credit reports provide a broad view of an individual's financial commitments."

Tabby, one of the UAE's largest BNPL providers, said the inclusion of repayment information would allow customers with responsible borrowing records to build a stronger financial profile.

"Responsible lending starts with a clear view of a person's finances, and we have always underwritten in real time to make credit more accessible," said Hosam Arab, Chief Executive and Co-founder of Tabby.

"For the millions of customers who use Tabby responsibly, this means their track record can now contribute to their broader financial standing."

Greater transparency

Tamara said the initiative would support greater transparency across the financial sector while helping expand access to formal financial services.

"As a fintech platform serving millions across the region, trust is at the core of everything we do at Tamara," said Sagar Shah, General Manager for the UAE.

"This initiative reinforces our commitment by supporting greater transparency and creating more opportunities for people to participate in the financial system."

Etihad Credit Bureau said the inclusion of BNPL data forms part of its broader strategy to work with banks, fintech companies, microfinance lenders and other data providers to improve the breadth, depth and quality of information available through its credit reporting products.

The bureau said the expanded reporting framework is intended to support a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem by ensuring credit reports better reflect consumers' overall financial obligations.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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