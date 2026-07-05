UAE's new tenant screening service is now live: How it affects landlords, tenants

Consent-based UAE PASS service now available to help landlords vet prospective tenants
Dubai: UAE landlords can now check the credit scores of prospective tenants before signing rental agreements, as Etihad Credit Bureau's (ECB) new Tenant Screening service has officially gone live.
The service, first announced in May, is now available through the ECB app and allows landlords to request a prospective tenant's credit score before deciding whether to proceed with a lease.
The information is shared only after the tenant gives explicit consent through a verified UAE PASS account, making the process entirely digital while keeping control of personal credit information with the tenant. As ECB notes, "Tenants can provide their consent with UAE PASS," making approval a mandatory part of every screening request.
The launch comes as landlords across the UAE increasingly seek greater certainty when selecting tenants amid strong demand in the rental market. While employment status, income, tenancy history and references remain important considerations, the new service adds another data point that landlords can use to assess an applicant's financial track record.
For tenants, the service also places greater emphasis on maintaining a healthy credit profile, particularly for those competing for sought-after rental properties.
The screening process is carried out entirely through the ECB mobile application.
A landlord begins by selecting the Tenant Screening feature in the app and entering the prospective tenant's Emirates ID details. After completing payment, a secure consent request is sent directly to the tenant through UAE PASS.
ECB said that "as soon as the tenant approves, the Credit Score appears directly in your app," allowing landlords to view the applicant's credit score before making a leasing decision.
The service supports digital payment methods, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.
A key feature of the service is that landlords cannot access a person's credit score without permission.
Prospective tenants receive a secure notification through UAE PASS and can either approve or reject the request. If consent is granted, the landlord receives the applicant's credit score through the app. If the tenant rejects the request or does not respond before it expires, no information is shared and the payment is refunded automatically.
ECB said tenants must have a fully verified UAE PASS profile before landlords can proceed with a screening request.
The new service gives landlords access to a prospective tenant's credit score before a tenancy agreement is signed, offering another tool to assess financial reliability alongside more traditional checks.
ECB said the Tenant Screening service is designed to help landlords "gain deeper insights into applicant profiles and make more informed rental decisions."
The bureau's launch material refers specifically to sharing a tenant's credit score, rather than providing landlords with unrestricted access to the individual's full credit report.
A UAE credit score is a numerical assessment of an individual's borrowing and repayment behaviour. It is generated using information contained in the person's credit history, such as loan repayments, credit card payments and other financial obligations, and is widely used by banks and financial institutions when assessing lending applications.
The service introduces a more standardised way for landlords to assess prospective tenants before handing over a property.
Many landlords already request salary certificates, employment letters, bank statements or references from previous landlords during the application process. A credit score provides another indicator of an applicant's repayment behaviour and financial discipline.
For landlords deciding between several applicants for the same property, the additional information could help support leasing decisions. It is expected to complement, rather than replace, existing tenant verification practices.
The launch is also expected to encourage more UAE residents to pay closer attention to their credit standing before beginning a property search.
A stronger credit score may provide landlords with greater confidence in a tenant's repayment history, while applicants with lower scores may wish to resolve outstanding financial issues before applying for a lease.
ECB is also encouraging tenants to review their own credit reports before applying for rental properties. The bureau advises residents to "access your report to view your latest Credit Score, track payment behavior and verify if all information is accurate and up-to-date."
Reviewing a credit report before starting a property search also gives tenants an opportunity to identify and correct any inaccuracies before a landlord submits a screening request.
ECB announced plans for the Tenant Screening service in May as part of efforts to expand the use of credit information beyond traditional lending decisions.
With the service now operational, landlords can begin requesting prospective tenants' credit scores directly through the ECB app, while tenants retain full control over whether that information is shared through the UAE PASS consent process.