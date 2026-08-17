The zero-interest, zero-fee option is available for eligible purchases from Dh100
Dubai: UAE shoppers with eligible Emirates NBD credit cards can now split purchases of Dh100 or more into four or eight monthly instalments, without paying interest or fees.
The option is available for eligible purchases made both online and in-store through Slice, a new card-based instalment service enabled by Network International.
Navneet Dave, Group Managing Director, Outsourced Payment Services, Middle East, at Network International, said, "With Slice, we are proud to work alongside Emirates NBD to bring a seamless, zero-cost instalments experience directly into existing credit cards without any operational complexity.”
Unlike some instalment services that require customers to register separately or wait for approval, Slice works through the existing credit card payment process. Eligible Emirates NBD cardholders can choose to convert a purchase into instalments at the time of payment.
The instalment payments are charged to the customer's existing Emirates NBD credit card, with no separate registration required.
The service covers purchases starting at Dh100, meaning it can be used for a range of everyday and higher-value spending.
Network International launched Slice in the UAE in June in partnership with participating banks. The company said 55 per cent of credit cards in the UAE are already enabled for the service.
For merchants, the service provides another payment option at checkout. Network said it is designed to work across its existing point-of-sale terminals as well as online payments.
Rohit Garg, Group Head of Retail Products and Chief Digital Officer of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said, "At Emirates NBD, we are focused on making everyday banking simpler and more intuitive for our customers."
Garg added, "With Slice, we are enabling credit cardholders to instantly split their purchases into manageable instalments, giving them greater flexibility, control and transparency in how they spend and plan.”