Why calling your bank before you fly can prevent debt spirals and legal trouble
Dubai: Most expats spend months planning their move to the UAE. Leaving, though, is often a rushed affair. "They plan the move out in a few weeks, and the bank is often the last call they make," Dubai-based financial coach Jay Adrian Tolentino told Gulf News.
That last-minute scramble is exactly what turns a straightforward departure into a financial headache or worse, a legal one. So can you settle a UAE loan or credit card debt from abroad without ever setting foot back in the country? And what should every leaving expat tick off before they board that final flight?
According to Tolentino, leaving the UAE with an outstanding balance isn't automatically a crime.
"You can settle a UAE debt from abroad. Leaving with a balance isn't a crime in itself, because unpaid bank debt is a civil matter. The exception is a security cheque that bounces because you emptied or closed the account before you left. Going silent with your bank is what causes most trouble," he said.
His advice is simple, call your bank before you fly. "Get the balance, the transfer details and a payment plan in writing. If you can pay a lump sum, ask for a settlement figure, because banks may accept less for cash up front. Your account will most likely stay open as a non-resident account. Pay into it by transfer from home and keep every receipt."
Once the debt is cleared, always request a clearance letter and hold onto it. Ignore the debt instead, and the consequences escalate quickly.
"For debts of Dh10,000 or more, that can mean a travel ban you only find out about at a UAE airport. If a case is already open, a UAE lawyer can settle it for you under a power of attorney," Tolentino explained.
You can settle a UAE debt from abroad. Leaving with a balance isn't a crime in itself, because unpaid bank debt is a civil matter. The exception is a security cheque that bounces because you emptied or closed the account before you left. Going silent with your bank is what causes most trouble. Call your bank before you fly. Get the balance, the transfer details and a payment plan in writing.
Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching, says she regularly fields calls from expats who assumed they could sort their UAE banking out remotely, only to discover it's far from simple. Her fix? Start early.
"I recommend people start simplifying their banking as soon as they decide they are leaving. Start closing down unnecessary bank accounts and credit cards at least two to three months before you officially exit as a resident," she said.
Here's the checklist Glynn gives her clients:
Map everything you owe and own - List every account, loan, credit card, overdraft, car finance deal and buy-now-pay-later plan in your name. "Include any security cheques you gave the bank when you took out a loan or gave a landlord for post-dated rent cheques. Use it as a to-do list to clear and close out before you leave," she said.
Watch your residency timeline - Bank access is tied to your UAE residence visa status. "Once your visa and Emirates ID are cancelled, some banks may restrict or freeze your account. Do your banking while your status is still active."
Closing a current account with the same bank as your credit card will not automatically close your credit card. This point is especially important because I've seen situations where individuals didn't realise their credit card was still open and ended up with thousands of dirhams in debt due to the compounding effect of annual fees, interest, and late payment penalties over time.
Plan your final salary and gratuity carefully - If your salary account belongs to the same bank as your loan, your end-of-service payment could automatically go toward the balance.
"Ask your employer when you'll get your final settlement, and ask the bank for an exact payoff figure. Ideally, pay off and close all debt before your gratuity arrives in your bank account. This minimises the chance of the account being frozen and reduces the admin headache of having it reopened," Glynn advised.
Close credit cards properly, not just physically - Paying the balance and cutting up the card isn't enough; you need formal closure and cancelled direct debits.
"Closing a current account with the same bank as your credit card will not automatically close your credit card. This point is especially important because I've seen situations where individuals didn't realise their credit card was still open and ended up with thousands of dirhams in debt due to the compounding effect of annual fees, interest, and late payment penalties over time," Glynn warned. Don't assume a fee-free card stays that way, either terms and conditions change often.
Get it in writing - A "no liability" letter from each bank, confirming a zero balance and cancelled security cheques, is essential. "This is your proof if anything comes up later. Keep this document very safe as if there is a disagreement years down the line, this piece of paper is your evidence."
Consider keeping one account open - Still waiting on a deposit or gratuity? "Ask your bank whether you can keep an account open as a non-resident, what it will cost, and how you'll get access from abroad. If not, arrange where these payments will go before you leave."
Don't discard unused cheques - Many banks require these to be physically returned before an account can close.
Never leave with unpaid debt - The fallout ranges from travel bans and arrest warrants to cross-border collection agencies and lasting credit damage.
Update your contact details - So final statements actually reach you, and check your credit report periodically afterwards to confirm everything's genuinely closed and nothing's been quietly forgotten.
Beyond banking admin, there's a bigger trap awaiting expats who relocate to high-tax countries - capital gains. Steve Cronin, founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com, explains that returning home with accumulated gains from property or stocks can trigger unexpected tax bills.
Cronin’s platform helps expats in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and beyond plan, save and invest towards financial independence,
"An even bigger problem expats have when they move home is arriving in a high-tax country with lots of accumulated capital gains from property or stocks. Then in some countries, if you sell those assets, you have to pay capital gains tax on the gains made from the day you bought the asset as an expat, not from the day you turned up in your new country. That can be brutal," he said.
An even bigger problem expats have when they move home is arriving in a high-tax country with lots of accumulated capital gains from property or stocks. Then in some countries, if you sell those assets, you have to pay capital gains tax on the gains made from the day you bought the asset as an expat, not from the day you turned up in your new country. That can be brutal.
His workaround for stock investments is to sell before departure.
"It's well worth selling everything just before you leave and then buying something similar but different immediately in the currency of the country you're moving to, if funds are available in that currency." Property is more complicated, "but it may still be worth selling the property before you move back. You can always buy another one."
Cronin also flags the same account-closure trap as Glynn. "Don't leave a card dormant, it could accumulate fees and interest on those fees, which could cause you problems with unpaid liabilities." And if you're maintaining any UAE ties, a non-resident account may still be viable: "Each bank is different but they may let non-residents keep a bank account with a certain minimum amount in it."
One final, easily overlooked tip, hold onto your UAE phone number until every account is fully closed. "Make sure you don't cancel your phone number before closing all your bank accounts, utility accounts, and broadband accounts. Otherwise it is exceptionally difficult to close them," Cronin said.