UAE’s new 5.06% sukuk: What your Dh1,000, Dh10,000 could earn

For residents looking at the investment for the first time, the basic idea is fairly simple. You can invest from Dh1,000, receive profit payments every six months and, if you keep the sukuk until its five-year maturity, receive the principal back at the end, subject to the terms of the issuance.

Dubai: The UAE has now put a number on the return from its second retail T-Sukuk: 5.06 per cent a year for five years.

This particular sukuk is issued under the UAE's Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme and is backed by the UAE Government. The programme was created to give individual investors access to sovereign instruments that have traditionally been more commonly associated with institutional investors.

If the stated profit rate applies throughout the full five-year tenor, Dh10,000 would generate Dh2,530 in total profit over five years, while Dh50,000 would generate Dh12,650.

A Dh10,000 investment corresponds to Dh506 a year, or about Dh253 every six months. A Dh50,000 investment corresponds to Dh2,530 annually, or about Dh1,265 every six months.

Since distributions are made every six months, that works out to about Dh25.30 every six months. Scale up the investment and the numbers rise proportionately.

Once a sukuk trades on the market, its price can move. An investor selling before maturity could receive more or less than the amount originally invested, depending on the market price at the time.

There is an important distinction, though. Selling early is not the same as getting your original investment automatically refunded.

Not necessarily. Five years is the maturity of the new sukuk, but the securities are due to start trading on Nasdaq Dubai on October 1 after allocation and settlement.

Smaller investors accounted for a sizeable part of that demand. Around 76 per cent of subscriptions were for Dh10,000 or less.

The first retail T-Sukuk launched earlier this year had a two-year term and a 4.30 per cent annual profit rate. The second issuance runs for five years and pays 5.06 per cent annually. Both distribute profits every six months and have a Dh1,000 minimum investment.

For UAE residents, the second issuance therefore changes two important numbers from the first offering: the investment period rises from two years to five, while the annual profit rate increases from 4.30 per cent to 5.06 per cent. The entry point stays the same at Dh1,000.

The first issuance demonstrated why that can matter. Demand reached Dh445 million even after the eventual issue size was increased to Dh100 million.

Allocation is worth keeping in mind because applying for a particular amount does not by itself guarantee that an investor will receive that full amount.

Settlement and refunds of excess subscription money are scheduled for September 30. The sukuk is then due to begin trading on Nasdaq Dubai on October 1.

Subscriptions can be made through the DFM eIPO platform, iVestor app and DFM app, as well as through the digital channels of participating banks.

Investors need a valid Dubai Financial Market Investor Number, known as an NIN, and a registered mobile number. Someone who does not already have an NIN will therefore need to obtain one before completing the subscription process.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.