Living in UAE /
Safety + Security

How Dubai residents can check and lift travel bans online

The Dubai Police service lets residents check travel bans instantly using UAE Pass

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Facing a financial or civil case in the UAE? Find out the official and secure ways to check for a travel ban.
Shutterstock

Dubai: People facing travel bans in Dubai, including those linked to rental-related financial disputes can now have restrictions lifted within seconds, thanks to an upgraded digital service launched by Dubai Police.

The “Inquiry About Circulars and Travel Bans” service is now fully available online, allowing users to check their status, identify the issuing authority and settle outstanding amounts without visiting any government office.

What has changed?

Previously, lifting a travel ban often involved formal applications, in-person visits and manual reviews by multiple authorities. With the upgraded system, the entire process can now be completed digitally.

Dubai Police announced the update during a press conference on Tuesday, confirming that once eligible payments are completed online, the travel ban is lifted automatically within seconds.

Who can use the service?

The service is available to users both inside and outside the UAE and can be accessed through:

  • The Dubai Police smart app

  • The official Dubai Police website

Users must log in securely using UAE Pass.

What can you do through the service?

Using the enhanced enquiry system, users can:

  • Check if any travel ban or circular is registered against them

  • View full details of the case

  • Identify the authority that issued the ban

  • Pay outstanding financial amounts digitally

  • Receive instant notifications about any registered restrictions

Once payment is made electronically (where applicable), the system removes the travel ban automatically.

Which cases are currently covered?

In its first phase, the service covers travel bans and circulars issued by the Rental Dispute Settlement Centre. This means individuals with rental-related financial claims can now resolve their cases entirely online.

Dubai Police said coordination is under way with Dubai Courts and the Public Prosecution to integrate bans and circulars issued by both authorities in future phases. Once completed, this will allow wider coverage and faster processing across civil and criminal cases.

Why this matters for residents and travellers

Officials say the initiative is designed to help residents and visitors move freely, complete official transactions smoothly and avoid last-minute surprises, particularly during busy travel periods and holidays.

The service eliminates the need to visit police stations or judicial departments just to check one’s legal or financial status.

What is a travel ban in the UAE?

A travel ban in the UAE is a legal restriction that prevents an individual from leaving the country. Travel bans can be issued in both civil and criminal cases.

Travel bans in civil cases

In civil matters, such as unpaid rent, outstanding loans or bounced cheques, a creditor may request a travel ban after obtaining a court judgment.

Once a judgment is issued, the creditor must open an execution case. If the debtor fails to comply with the execution notice, a travel ban can be requested to reduce the risk of the person leaving the country without settling the debt.

Travel bans in criminal cases

Travel bans may also be imposed in criminal cases, including:

  • Pending police investigations

  • Serious traffic offences, such as reckless driving

  • Other criminal offences under UAE law

In these cases, the ban usually remains in place until investigations are completed or legal proceedings conclude.

UAE travel bans

