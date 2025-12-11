Do you have a Dubai travel ban? Now you can check in seconds

Digital service allows residents to verify legal, financial status without station visits
Dubai: Dubai Police has rolled out an enhanced version of its “Circulars and Travel Bans” enquiry service on both its smart app and official website, allowing residents to instantly check their criminal or financial status without the need to visit police stations or judicial departments.
The upgraded service provides users with clear information on whether any circulars or reports are registered against them, along with details on the relevant authority to contact in the event of a financial or criminal procedure. Officials said the initiative aims to help residents avoid unexpected issues that may arise during travel or when completing official transactions.
Dubai Police said the service supports the emirate’s wider efforts to eliminate bureaucracy and streamline customer journeys by reducing the time and steps required for procedures linked to an individual’s legal or financial standing. The move is part of Dubai’s ongoing transformation towards proactive, fully digital public services.
According to the force, the revamped platform reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to enhancing customer experience by offering more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly security services. The digital model replaces traditional visits to multiple entities, placing convenience and efficiency at the forefront and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global leader in innovation.
Residents can access the feature via the Dubai Police smart app or website by selecting the “Circulars and Travel Bans” option, entering the required details, and viewing their status instantly.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox