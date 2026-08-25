HSBC launches UAE’s first immediately international bank account

“This represents a significant step forward for our customers in the UAE,” said HSBC UAE Chief Executive, Mohamed Al Marzooqi. “The UAE is one of our most important wealth markets, and being the first HSBC market to launch this proposition reflects our confidence in the country’s long-term growth. Building on 80 years of experience in the UAE, and our continued investment in new, state-of-the-art wealth centres, we are committed to providing internationally minded customers with the tailored services and support they value, today and for the future.”