Mortgage eligibility, minimum salary, pre-approval and down payments, explained
Dubai: Dubai is becoming a city where people don't just live, they put down roots.
An initiative by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), launched in July 2025, has generated over Dh5 billion in residential transactions, helped more than 3,200 residents buy their first home, and attracted nearly 45,000 registrations in under a year.
“A significant proportion are long-term residents who've spent years renting and now see ownership as the smarter financial move," said Rohan Bhaskar, Managing Director of Meraki Group.“Alongside them are first-time international investors drawn by Dubai's stability, tax efficiency, and global connectivity, as well as young professional families who view Dubai not just as a place to invest, but as a place to build a future."
What we're seeing today is a much broader buyer profile than in previous market cycles. A significant portion consists of long-term residents who have spent years renting in Dubai and now see ownership as a smarter financial decision. Alongside them are first-time international investors attracted by Dubai's stability, transparency, tax efficiency, and global connectivity.
For residents, ownership means stability and a stake in one of the world's fastest-growing cities. For investors, it means exposure to a market underpinned by population growth, international demand, and a thriving business environment, according to Bhaskar.
Banks and lenders are offering competitive mortgage rates and faster approvals, but the process can still be confusing. Understanding eligibility, required documents, and loan terms is important, as mistakes could lead to rejection or higher costs. Here's what you need to know about getting a mortgage in the UAE.
There is no universally perfect moment to take out a mortgage but timing still matters. Zhou Yuan, Operations Director at Tomorrow World Properties, told Gulf News that for the right buyer, 2026 presents a genuine opportunity.
"After years of rapid price escalation, the market is maturing into a phase of more moderate growth, which gives buyers room to evaluate their options without the pressure that defined recent years," Yuan said.
His advice comes with a caveat - the best long-term value lies in properties with something irreplaceable - waterfront access, a landmark address, or limited supply in an established area. Those fundamentals, he argues, outperform market timing every time.
For those planning to settle in Dubai long-term, Yuan argues that buying can make sound financial sense, particularly when weighed against the rising cost of renting.
"It also allows them to build personal equity rather than paying down a landlord's mortgage," he said. "The essential point is to buy on the strength of the specific property, not on market sentiment alone."
For someone settling here long term, who has chosen carefully and can comfortably absorb the upfront costs, buying can make sound financial sense when set against the rising long term cost of renting. It also allows them to build personal equity rather than paying down a landlord's mortgage. The essential point is to buy on the strength of the specific property, not on market sentiment alone.
The minimum down payment is regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE and varies depending on the property's value and whether it is ready or off-plan.
For ready properties, the rules are straightforward. "If the property is valued under Dh5 million, you need a minimum deposit of 20 per cent. Above Dh5 million, that rises to 30 per cent" says Yuan.
Off-plan properties work differently. Buyers cannot take out a mortgage during the construction phase, instead, they follow the developer's payment plan until completion. A bank mortgage typically only becomes available at the final handover stage.
While minimum salary requirements vary by lender, many banks typically require a monthly income of around Dh15,000. However, some lenders offer mortgage products for borrowers earning from Dh10,000 per month, according to Arran Summerhill, COO and Co-Founder of Holo.
"Banks assess a number of factors when evaluating an application, including income, employment status, length of employment, credit history, existing liabilities, age, and the size of the deposit available," Summerhill explained. "They also review whether the applicant can comfortably afford the monthly repayments while maintaining a healthy financial position."
Importantly, qualification is not determined by salary alone. "Two applicants earning the same income may have very different borrowing capacities depending on their existing commitments and overall financial profile," he added.
Pre-approval provides buyers with a clear understanding of their exact borrowing capacity, allowing them to focus exclusively on properties that align with their budget and financial goals.
Summerhill noted that having this in place helps buyers avoid the heartbreak of finding an ideal home, only to discover later that they do not qualify for the required financing.
"In today's market, pre-approval also strengthens a buyer's negotiating position, as sellers and agents can see that financing has already been assessed by a lender," he said.
Pre-approval provides buyers with a clear understanding of their borrowing capacity, allowing them to focus on properties that align with their budget and financial goals. It also helps avoid situations where a buyer finds their ideal property only to discover later that they do not qualify for the required financing.
While a steady income is a baseline requirement, banks look far beyond your salary when reviewing a mortgage pre-approval application.
Adriaan Rossouw, Head of Mortgages at Betterhomes, explains that applicants need to view the criteria through a "liability perspective." While your income determines your maximum borrowing limit, other factors dictate your overall eligibility and risk level to the bank.
The key factors that affect your eligibility and liability exposure include:
Employment type and industry: Banks look closely at how you earn your income, whether you are a salaried employee, self-employed, a commission earner, an investor, or a freelancer.
Company size and reputation: For salaried employees, the bank evaluates your employer's stability, including how many years the company has been trading in the UAE and its total headcount.
Length of service: If you are new to the country, most banks require at least three months of continuous employment with consecutive salary credits in your UAE bank account. For self-employed individuals, banks typically look for two to three years of stable trading history.
Credit score and debt-to-burden ratio: High credit card limits, personal loans, or car finance directly reduce your borrowing capacity. Furthermore, if you have a low credit score, missed repayments, or bounced rental cheques, banks are highly likely to reject the application.
The simple way to understand this is to look at it from a liability perspective. Your income may help you qualify for certain benefits, but it mainly determines how much you can borrow.
To understand how banks weigh risk, consider this example - An airline captain earning Dh50,000 a month who has been employed for three months can be considerably more appealing to a lender than a doctor earning Dh100,000 a month who owns a small, one-year-old private practice with only two employees.
While both individuals technically qualify for a large loan based on their income, the captain works for an established enterprise with a massive workforce and long history in the UAE. This corporate stability makes the captain a much lower liability risk for the bank than the independent business owner.
A variable rate changes over time because it is linked directly to the Emirates Interbank Offered Rate (EIBOR) - the daily benchmark interest rate used by local UAE banks.
Your final interest rate is calculated using a simple equation: Current EIBOR Rate + Fixed Bank Profit Margin = Your Total Interest Rate
Adriaan Rossouw, Head of Mortgages at Betterhomes, explains how this impacts your wallet:
When EIBOR drops: Your monthly home loan payments automatically decrease, saving you money.
When EIBOR rises: Your instalments go up, which can make monthly household budgeting highly unpredictable.
Variable rates are most appealing when the local property market is transitioning out of a high-interest period and entering a rapid cycle of rate cuts.
If EIBOR rises, your payments will increase; if it drops, your payments decrease. These rates are susceptible to frequent changes, resulting in fluctuating monthly repayments. This makes budgeting challenging and puts you at risk of regular and potentially significant rate changes when the central bank announces new rates.Adriaan Rossouw, Head of Mortgages at Betterhomes
A fixed-rate mortgage locks your interest rate for a specific timeframe, typically between 1 and 5 years, meaning your payments stay exactly the same no matter what happens to the market.
"Fixed rates offer short- to midterm stability where your repayments remain completely unchanged," Rossouw said. "This enables you to manage your budget more effectively, making it ideal if you are new to the UAE and still adjusting to the local cost of living."
A fixed-rate enables you to manage your monthly budget and expenses more effectively and is ideal when you are new to the UAE and still adjusting to a new cost of living. Fixed rates are also lower than variable rates in growing economies because banks are more inclined to lend.Adriaan Rossouw, Head of Mortgages at Betterhomes
"In many cases, applicants overestimate how much they can borrow or underestimate the impact of existing loans, credit card balances, or other financial obligations," Summerhill, noted.
Other common triggers for a bank rejection include:
Insufficient or unverified income
A poor credit history or low Etihad Credit Bureau score
Inconsistent employment records or changing jobs during probation
Incomplete or conflicting documentation
Choosing a property that falls outside a lender’s specific criteria
The good news for buyers is that the majority of these red flags can be identified and corrected well before a formal application ever reaches a underwriter's desk.
"By adjusting credit card limits, settling minor liabilities, and aligning documentation with UAE Central Bank regulations ahead of time, buyers can significantly maximize their likelihood of a swift approval," he added.
Other common reasons include insufficient income, a poor credit history, inconsistent employment records, incomplete documentation, or applying for a property that falls outside a bank's lending criteria.Arran Summerhill, COO and Co-Founder of Holo
"Many tenants can actually afford a mortgage, but lack the capital to cover the initial outlay, which can amount to around 27 per cent of the purchase price," said Rossouw.
When you factor in insurance, total annual mortgage repayments frequently work out cheaper than renting the equivalent property. Lower interest rates make it easier to qualify for a loan and, in a growing market, can stretch your budget further.