Employment type and industry: Banks look closely at how you earn your income, whether you are a salaried employee, self-employed, a commission earner, an investor, or a freelancer.

Company size and reputation: For salaried employees, the bank evaluates your employer's stability, including how many years the company has been trading in the UAE and its total headcount.

Length of service: If you are new to the country, most banks require at least three months of continuous employment with consecutive salary credits in your UAE bank account. For self-employed individuals, banks typically look for two to three years of stable trading history.