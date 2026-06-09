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How first-time home buyers now get more perks moving from renting to owning in Dubai

Expanded programme offers discounts, priority access and better financing

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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How first-time home buyers now get more perks moving from renting to owning in Dubai
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Dubai: Dubai residents looking to buy their first home now have access to a wider range of properties, more developer options and a growing list of financial incentives under the emirate's First-Time Home Buyer Programme.

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The initiative, launched by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in July 2025, has already generated more than Dh5 billion in residential transactions and helped over 3,200 residents purchase their first homes. Nearly 45,000 residents have registered for the programme in less than a year.

The latest expansion added nine new developers, taking the total number of participating developers to 22 and significantly increasing the number of eligible homes available across different communities and price points.

For many UAE residents weighing up rising rents against buying a home, the programme offers benefits that are not available to repeat purchasers, including preferential pricing, priority access to launches and enhanced mortgage options.

Who can apply?

The programme is open to UAE residents of any nationality who:

  • Are aged 18 or above

  • Do not own a freehold residential property in Dubai

  • Are purchasing a property worth up to Dh5 million

Applications can be submitted through the Dubai Land Department website or the Dubai REST app. Eligible applicants receive a QR code that unlocks programme benefits with participating developers and banks.

First-time perks

One of the biggest changes introduced by the programme is that first-time buyers now enjoy advantages that repeat purchasers generally do not receive.

1. Priority access to new launches

Registered buyers receive early access to selected projects before units are released to the wider market. In a city where popular launches often sell out rapidly, this can improve the chances of securing preferred units, layouts and locations.

2. Preferential pricing

Participating developers can offer exclusive prices on selected units reserved for programme participants. This gives first-time buyers an opportunity to enter the market at a lower cost than standard launch prices.

3. Better mortgage terms

Five partner banks support the scheme with mortgage products tailored to first-time buyers. Benefits can include preferential interest rates, reduced banking fees and faster approval processes.

4. Lower upfront costs

Registration and transaction expenses are often among the biggest hurdles for new buyers. The programme offers more flexible ways to manage some of these costs, including interest-free instalment plans on Dubai Land Department registration fees through eligible credit cards.

5. Access to flexible payment plans

Participating developers may offer customised payment structures for off-plan purchases, helping buyers spread costs over longer periods and reducing the immediate financial burden of ownership.

6. More developers, more choice

The latest expansion brought nine additional developers into the programme: Arada, Dubai World Trade Centre, IRTH Group, Manam, Qube Development, Reportage Properties, SAMANA Developers, Sky View Real Estate and 4Direction Developments.

Their addition broadens the range of homes available across different communities, budgets and property types. The move comes as Dubai continues to encourage long-term residency and homeownership.

How to apply

The process remains straightforward:

  1. Register through the DLD website or Dubai REST app.

  2. Verify eligibility using Emirates ID and residency details.

  3. Receive a First-Time Home Buyer QR code.

  4. Use the QR code when engaging with participating developers and banks.

  5. Compare eligible properties, financing options and payment plans.

  6. Complete mortgage approval and property purchase.

For residents who have spent years renting in Dubai, the programme is increasingly becoming a pathway to ownership, combining government support, developer incentives and bank financing under a single platform.

With residential sales through the scheme now exceeding Dh5 billion and developer participation expanding, first-time buyers have more options than ever before.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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