From buyer to CEO: Danube Home promotes Sayed Habib to lead its next phase of growth

Danube Home has announced the appointment of Sayed Habib as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a defining moment in the company’s growth journey and underscoring its long-standing commitment to nurturing talent from within. Habib’s appointment marks an extraordinary journey of nearly 17 years of dedication, loyalty, and leadership, having joined Danube Home in October 2009 as a Buyer for the Blinds, Curtains, and Wallpaper category. The announcement was made during "40 Careers, 40 Stories", a special celebration held on 29 June 2026 at the Millennium Lakeview Hotel, Dubai, where Danube Home recognized the achievements of 40 members of its management and leadership team for their outstanding contributions to the business.