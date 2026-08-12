Takaful Emarat posts 46% surge in half-year profit as revenue and Takaful Service result climb

Insurer’s profit before tax jumps to Dh13.46m on stronger core operations
Dubai: Takaful Emarat Insurance (P.S.C.), one of the UAE's leading providers of health and life Takaful solutions, announced a strong set of financial results for the first half of 2026, reflecting continued operational excellence, sustainable growth, and increasing customer confidence.
For the first six months of 2026, Profit Before Tax attributable to shareholders increased by 46 per cent, reaching Dh13.46 million, compared to Dh9.25 million during the corresponding period in 2025.
The Company's core insurance operations also continued to demonstrate significant momentum. Takaful Service Result increased by 31 per cent year-on-year, reaching Dh84.90 million, compared to Dh65.06 million during the first half of 2025. This improvement reflects disciplined underwriting practices, enhanced operational performance, and continued focus on delivering sustainable value.
In addition, Takaful Revenue recorded healthy growth of 18 per cent, increasing to Dh335.20 million during the first half of 2026 from Dh283.74 million during the same period last year. The revenue growth demonstrates continued expansion across the Company's health and life insurance portfolio while reinforcing its strong market presence in the UAE.
Speaking on the results, Dr Noor Aldeen Atatreh, Chairman of the Board, said: "These strong financial results demonstrate the resilience of our business and the effectiveness of our long-term strategy. We remain focused on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and delivering greater value to our customers, shareholders, and partners."
Adnan Sab'a Al Aish, Chief Executive Officer of Takaful Emarat, said:
"Our first half of 2026 financial performance reflects the strength of our business strategy and the commitment of our entire team to delivering sustainable, profitable growth. Achieving more than double the quarterly profit before tax compared to last year is a significant milestone that reinforces our operational discipline and customer-focused approach.
We continue to strengthen our position in the UAE market by enhancing our products, investing in digital capabilities, improving service excellence, and building lasting relationships with our customers, brokers, healthcare partners, and stakeholders. These results provide us with a strong foundation as we continue executing our long-term growth strategy."
The Company remains focused on accelerating its digital transformation initiatives, expanding customer engagement, strengthening strategic partnerships, and delivering innovative health and life Takaful solutions that create long-term value for customers, shareholders, and the wider community.
With strong financial fundamentals and a clear strategic direction, Takaful Emarat is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory throughout 2026 while maintaining its commitment to excellence, innovation, and exceptional customer experiences.
Takaful Emarat Insurance PSC, established in 2008, is a leading Shariah-compliant Life and Health Takaful Provider in the UAE. Takaful Emarat markets a wide range of individual and corporate life and health Takaful products including protection, savings and investment plans through variety of distribution channels.
For more information, please visit www.takafulemarat.com or contact investor.relations@takafulemarat.com