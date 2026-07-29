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ADIB H1 2026 net profit rises 8% to Dh3.8 billion, assets reach Dh304 billion

Financing rises 26% while assets cross Dh300 billion and deposits reach Dh246 billion

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)
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Dubai: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported an 8% increase in first-half net profit after tax to Dh3.8 billion, supported by strong customer financing growth, higher revenue and continued expansion across its retail and wholesale businesses.

Net profit before tax rose 9% from a year earlier to Dh4.3 billion during the six months ended June 30, while second-quarter profit before tax increased 6% from the previous quarter to Dh2.2 billion.

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Revenue grew 9% year-on-year to Dh6.5 billion after the bank added 125,000 customers during the first half and recorded higher business volumes across its main operating segments.

Financing grows by Dh43 billion

Gross customer financing increased 26% from a year earlier, representing growth of Dh43 billion compared with the first half of 2025 and Dh24 billion since the beginning of this year.

Customer deposits rose 15% to Dh246 billion from Dh213 billion at the end of June 2025, with deposits increasing by Dh17 billion during the first six months of 2026.

Current and savings account balances grew 7% and represented 64% of total deposits, supporting the bank’s funding position during a period of rapid financing growth.

“Our results demonstrate the quality and sustainability of ADIB's earnings, supported by strong funding and liquidity, disciplined risk management, continued market share gains and a healthy growth pipeline across both retail and wholesale banking,” Group Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Abdelbary said.

Assets cross Dh300 billion

Total assets increased 17% year-on-year to Dh304 billion, crossing the Dh300 billion mark for the first time in the bank’s history.

Total equity rose 13% to Dh32 billion, while the advances-to-stable-funding ratio stood at 90% and the eligible liquid asset ratio reached 15%.

“Surpassing Dh300 billion in assets for the first time marks a significant milestone in ADIB's growth journey and reflects the strength of our franchise, the trust of our customers, the resilience of the UAE economy and our ability to deliver industry-leading profitability while maintaining a strong funding profile, robust asset quality and a healthy growth pipeline,” Chairman H.E. Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili said.

ADIB generated a return on equity of 28% during the first half.

Funded income reaches Dh4.1 billion

Funded income increased 14% to Dh4.1 billion, supported by financing growth across the retail and wholesale banking businesses. The bank maintained a net profit margin of 3.78% during the period.

Non-funded income rose 3% to Dh2.4 billion and accounted for 37% of total revenue, with growth supported by cards, foreign exchange, trade-related and investment income.

Second-quarter non-funded income increased 6% from the previous quarter to Dh1.23 billion.

Operating expenses rose 12% to Dh1.9 billion following continued investment in employees, technology, digital capabilities and business expansion.

The cost-to-income ratio stood at 29% for the first half and improved to 28.3% during the second quarter.

Non-performing assets hit record low

The non-performing asset ratio declined to a record low of 2.2%, while provision coverage excluding collateral increased to 108.1% from 85.4% a year earlier.

Coverage including collateral rose by 16.3 percentage points to 177.1%.

Impairment charges were broadly unchanged from a year earlier at Dh301 million, resulting in a cost of risk of 33 basis points.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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