Financing rises 26% while assets cross Dh300 billion and deposits reach Dh246 billion
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported an 8% increase in first-half net profit after tax to Dh3.8 billion, supported by strong customer financing growth, higher revenue and continued expansion across its retail and wholesale businesses.
Net profit before tax rose 9% from a year earlier to Dh4.3 billion during the six months ended June 30, while second-quarter profit before tax increased 6% from the previous quarter to Dh2.2 billion.
Revenue grew 9% year-on-year to Dh6.5 billion after the bank added 125,000 customers during the first half and recorded higher business volumes across its main operating segments.
Gross customer financing increased 26% from a year earlier, representing growth of Dh43 billion compared with the first half of 2025 and Dh24 billion since the beginning of this year.
Customer deposits rose 15% to Dh246 billion from Dh213 billion at the end of June 2025, with deposits increasing by Dh17 billion during the first six months of 2026.
Current and savings account balances grew 7% and represented 64% of total deposits, supporting the bank’s funding position during a period of rapid financing growth.
“Our results demonstrate the quality and sustainability of ADIB's earnings, supported by strong funding and liquidity, disciplined risk management, continued market share gains and a healthy growth pipeline across both retail and wholesale banking,” Group Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Abdelbary said.
Total assets increased 17% year-on-year to Dh304 billion, crossing the Dh300 billion mark for the first time in the bank’s history.
Total equity rose 13% to Dh32 billion, while the advances-to-stable-funding ratio stood at 90% and the eligible liquid asset ratio reached 15%.
“Surpassing Dh300 billion in assets for the first time marks a significant milestone in ADIB's growth journey and reflects the strength of our franchise, the trust of our customers, the resilience of the UAE economy and our ability to deliver industry-leading profitability while maintaining a strong funding profile, robust asset quality and a healthy growth pipeline,” Chairman H.E. Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili said.
ADIB generated a return on equity of 28% during the first half.
Funded income increased 14% to Dh4.1 billion, supported by financing growth across the retail and wholesale banking businesses. The bank maintained a net profit margin of 3.78% during the period.
Non-funded income rose 3% to Dh2.4 billion and accounted for 37% of total revenue, with growth supported by cards, foreign exchange, trade-related and investment income.
Second-quarter non-funded income increased 6% from the previous quarter to Dh1.23 billion.
Operating expenses rose 12% to Dh1.9 billion following continued investment in employees, technology, digital capabilities and business expansion.
The cost-to-income ratio stood at 29% for the first half and improved to 28.3% during the second quarter.
The non-performing asset ratio declined to a record low of 2.2%, while provision coverage excluding collateral increased to 108.1% from 85.4% a year earlier.
Coverage including collateral rose by 16.3 percentage points to 177.1%.
Impairment charges were broadly unchanged from a year earlier at Dh301 million, resulting in a cost of risk of 33 basis points.