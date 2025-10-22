ADIB net profit climbs 16% to Dh6.1 billion as record growth continues

Total revenues rose 14 percent to Dh9.1 billion, supported by higher business volumes
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) reported another strong quarter, posting a 16 percent year-on-year increase in net profit before tax to Dh6.1 billion for the first nine months of 2025 — its highest ever.
The bank also maintained an industry-leading return on equity of 30 percent, reflecting robust balance-sheet growth and continued customer momentum.
Total revenues rose 14 percent to Dh9.1 billion, supported by higher business volumes and diversified income streams. Funded income increased 13 percent to Dh5.5 billion, while non-funded income grew 17 percent to Dh3.6 billion, driven by stronger fee and investment income.
ADIB’s total assets expanded 21 percent to Dh270 billion, led by a 26 percent jump in gross customer financing to Dh175 billion and a 23 percent rise in deposits to Dh222 billion. Current and savings accounts now make up 65 percent of deposits, underscoring the strength of the bank’s low-cost funding base.
The cost-to-income ratio improved to 28.3 percent, down 81 basis points from last year, despite continued investment in people and digital infrastructure. Asset quality strengthened further, with the non-performing asset ratio falling to 3.3 percent, its lowest level since 2016, and provision coverage (including collaterals) rising to 170 percent.
The bank added 225,000 new customers in the first nine months of 2025, with three-quarters onboarding through digital channels. Digital sales accounted for 60 percent of new business, and 78 percent of clients are now active on mobile banking — evidence of ADIB’s accelerated digital transformation.
ADIB ended the period with Dh30.5 billion in shareholders’ equity and a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13 percent, well above regulatory requirements.
Executives said the bank remains on track with its Vision 2035 strategy to become the world’s most innovative Islamic bank, focusing on AI-driven efficiency, digital expansion, and sustainable finance commitments.
ADIB’s leadership attributed the record performance to disciplined balance-sheet management, diversification of income sources, and sustained customer acquisition across core markets.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox