GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

ADIB net profit climbs 16% to Dh6.1 billion as record growth continues

Total revenues rose 14 percent to Dh9.1 billion, supported by higher business volumes

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) reported another strong quarter, posting a 16 percent year-on-year increase in net profit before tax to Dh6.1 billion for the first nine months of 2025 — its highest ever.

The bank also maintained an industry-leading return on equity of 30 percent, reflecting robust balance-sheet growth and continued customer momentum.

Stronger revenue

Total revenues rose 14 percent to Dh9.1 billion, supported by higher business volumes and diversified income streams. Funded income increased 13 percent to Dh5.5 billion, while non-funded income grew 17 percent to Dh3.6 billion, driven by stronger fee and investment income.

ADIB’s total assets expanded 21 percent to Dh270 billion, led by a 26 percent jump in gross customer financing to Dh175 billion and a 23 percent rise in deposits to Dh222 billion. Current and savings accounts now make up 65 percent of deposits, underscoring the strength of the bank’s low-cost funding base.

Asset quality gains

The cost-to-income ratio improved to 28.3 percent, down 81 basis points from last year, despite continued investment in people and digital infrastructure. Asset quality strengthened further, with the non-performing asset ratio falling to 3.3 percent, its lowest level since 2016, and provision coverage (including collaterals) rising to 170 percent.

Record customers

The bank added 225,000 new customers in the first nine months of 2025, with three-quarters onboarding through digital channels. Digital sales accounted for 60 percent of new business, and 78 percent of clients are now active on mobile banking — evidence of ADIB’s accelerated digital transformation.

Capital strength

ADIB ended the period with Dh30.5 billion in shareholders’ equity and a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13 percent, well above regulatory requirements.

Executives said the bank remains on track with its Vision 2035 strategy to become the world’s most innovative Islamic bank, focusing on AI-driven efficiency, digital expansion, and sustainable finance commitments.

ADIB’s leadership attributed the record performance to disciplined balance-sheet management, diversification of income sources, and sustained customer acquisition across core markets.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
RAK BankAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

FAB reports record Dh16 billion profit in nine months

3m read
ADIB shapes the future with confidence

ADIB shapes the future with confidence

1m read
UAE non-performing loans at record low: Central Bank 

UAE non-performing loans at record low: Central Bank 

2m read
du raised Dh2.4 billion in 2006 through a Dubai listing.

Mubadala-owned entity launches du stake sale

2m read