ADIB net profit climbs 16% to Dh6.1 billion as record growth continues

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) reported another strong quarter, posting a 16 percent year-on-year increase in net profit before tax to Dh6.1 billion for the first nine months of 2025 — its highest ever.

The bank added 225,000 new customers in the first nine months of 2025, with three-quarters onboarding through digital channels. Digital sales accounted for 60 percent of new business, and 78 percent of clients are now active on mobile banking — evidence of ADIB’s accelerated digital transformation.

The cost-to-income ratio improved to 28.3 percent, down 81 basis points from last year, despite continued investment in people and digital infrastructure. Asset quality strengthened further, with the non-performing asset ratio falling to 3.3 percent, its lowest level since 2016, and provision coverage (including collaterals) rising to 170 percent.

ADIB’s total assets expanded 21 percent to Dh270 billion, led by a 26 percent jump in gross customer financing to Dh175 billion and a 23 percent rise in deposits to Dh222 billion. Current and savings accounts now make up 65 percent of deposits, underscoring the strength of the bank’s low-cost funding base.

Executives said the bank remains on track with its Vision 2035 strategy to become the world’s most innovative Islamic bank, focusing on AI-driven efficiency, digital expansion, and sustainable finance commitments.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.