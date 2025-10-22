FAB’s earnings surge on strong lending, fee income, global expansion across key markets
Dubai: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) posted record earnings for the first nine months of 2025, with net profit up 24% year-on-year to Dh16.02 billion, driven by broad business growth and greater efficiency from AI.
The UAE’s largest bank recorded a 16% spike in operating income to Dh27.65 billion, supported by sustained client activity. Net interest income grew 2% to Dh14.96 billion, while non-interest income jumped 37% to Dh12.7 billion, now making up 46% of total revenue.
The top lender also saw its fee and commission income up 23%, while income from foreign exchange and investments jumped 45%, supported by more client transactions and stronger market activity.
Loans grew 13% to Dh596 billion, helped by higher trade financing. Customer deposits increased 8% to Dh848 billion, showing steady client trust. The bank’s capital and liquidity remained solid, with key ratios well above required levels. FAB kept its AA- credit ratings from major agencies.
Group CEO Hana Al Rostamani said the results show “record performance driven by strong client momentum, diversified revenues and disciplined capital deployment.” She highlighted the bank’s international expansion in Europe, Turkey, Nigeria and India, aimed at strengthening FAB’s position as a leading corridor bank for global trade and investment flows.
Al Rostamani added that FAB’s AI transformation is “delivering measurable impact across the group,” enhancing efficiency and client experience. With advanced AI tools integrated into operations, FAB has doubled processing capacity and cut turnaround times by up to 50%. All employees are now AI-enabled, with further deployment planned in credit, legal and analytics.
Group CFO Lars Kramer said third-quarter net profit rose 21% to Dh5.39 billion. He noted strong lending and deposit growth across segments and highlighted FAB’s landmark issuances — its first Blue Bond, the first from a GCC bank, and its Low Carbon Energy Bond — issued at the tightest spread in the CEEMEA region.
All business divisions reported double-digit revenue growth:
Investment Banking & Markets revenue rose 17% to Dh9.09 billion, with lending up 27% and client fundraising of Dh261 billion through capital markets.
Wholesale Banking revenue increased 11% to Dh4.65 billion, driven by lending growth and advances in tokenisation solutions.
Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking revenue rose 11% to Dh9.5 billion, helped by more new customers, higher account balances (CASA), and strong growth in client investments.
FAB’s international operations across more than 20 markets delivered 23% loan growth and 18% deposit growth year-to-date, contributing 17% of group revenue. Key trade corridors in Asia, MENA, Europe and the UK continued to drive cross-border capital flows.
FAB continued to advance its AI-led transformation across operations. Eighteen Agentic AI systems are now active across trade operations, customer service, and finance analytics. These tools have reduced turnaround times by up to half, streamlined workflows, and improved client servicing.
The bank’s AI platforms — including the Board AI Observer and AI Insights Hub — are also supporting management decisions and governance, reinforcing its position as a technology-driven regional leader.
As of September 2025, FAB held total assets of Dh1.38 trillion (USD 376 billion), placing it among the largest banks in the world. The bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and ranks within the top 6% of global banks in Refinitiv’s ESG Scores. It has also been named the most diversified bank in the Middle East and North Africa by Sustainalytics.
FAB’s strong capital base, stable funding, and growing focus on sustainable finance underpin its long-term strategy. The bank has issued landmark bonds, including a Blue Bond and a Low Carbon Energy Bond, as part of its efforts to support environmental and low-carbon projects while pursuing steady, sustainable growth.
Al Rostamani said FAB enters the final quarter of 2025 “with solid momentum, a resilient balance sheet, and firm confidence in our ability to deliver consistent returns into 2026 and beyond.”
The bank plans to continue expanding its international network and leveraging advanced technology to enhance client experience, efficiency, and profitability while maintaining its strong capital and liquidity position.
