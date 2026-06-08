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Dubai homebuyers get wider choice after Dh5 billion first-home sales

Dubai’s first-home scheme helps 3,200 residents buy, with 22 developers now on board

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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An view of Dubai skyline.
An view of Dubai skyline.
AFP

Dubai: Dubai residents trying to buy their first home now have a wider pool of properties to choose from after the emirate expanded its First-Time Home Buyer Program, which has already helped more than 3,200 residents purchase homes since its launch in July 2025.

Residential transactions under the programme have crossed Dh5 billion, according to Dubai Land Department and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, pointing to rising demand from residents who want to move from renting to owning in one of the region’s most competitive property markets.

Nearly 45,000 people have registered for the programme in less than a year. The scheme is open to UAE residents aged 18 and above who do not currently own a freehold residential property in Dubai.

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More developers added

Nine developers have joined the latest phase of the programme, expanding the number of eligible homes available to first-time buyers across different locations, budgets and property types.

The newly added developers are 4Direction Developments, Arada, Dubai World Trade Centre, IRTH Group, Manam, Qube Development, Reportage Properties, SAMANA Developers and Sky View Real Estate.

Their addition takes the total number of participating developers to 22 since the programme was launched. Five banks are also supporting the scheme through home financing options for eligible residents.

The expansion gives buyers more room to compare projects, payment plans and financing choices at a time when rents remain a key pressure point for many Dubai households.

What buyers can access

The programme is designed to give first-time buyers priority access to new launches and eligible inventory from participating developers. It also connects residents with financing solutions through participating banks, making it easier for buyers to assess affordability before committing to a purchase.

Residents who have not registered can apply through Dubai Land Department’s website or the Dubai REST app. Existing registrants can update their preferences to include the newly added developers and view the expanded list of eligible homes.

DLD and DET said the programme reflects Dubai’s aim to make home ownership more accessible to residents and support a more end-user-driven property market.

“The First-Time Home Buyer Program embodies Dubai's foundational belief that home ownership should be within reach of everyone who calls this city home,” they said.

“The addition of 9 new developers represents more than program expansion; it demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to ensuring that every resident has genuine choice as they take one of life's most significant steps: becoming a homeowner.”

Binghatti leads unit sales

Binghatti Holding was recognised by DLD and DET for recording the highest number of units sold under the programme since its launch.

Dubai’s property market has been drawing sustained interest from both investors and end users, but high upfront costs, rising prices and mortgage affordability remain key hurdles for first-time buyers. The programme is aimed at narrowing that gap by bringing together government entities, developers and banks under one platform.

The initiative is also linked to Dubai’s wider economic and real estate targets, including the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which seek to raise homeownership rates and increase the sector’s contribution to the emirate’s economy.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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