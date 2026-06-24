“The fundamentals of Dubai's mortgage market are sound. Rates are attractive, LTV structures are clear, and banks are lending," said Adriaan Rossouw, Head of Mortgages at Lomond, betterhomes’ mortgage company. "What has changed is precision. Lenders are looking more carefully at who they are lending to and why. Buyers with clean documentation and accurate employment classification will find this market very accessible.”

Major UAE banks are currently offering fixed residential mortgage rates of 3.75 per cent for one year, 3.78 per cent for two years and 3.95 per cent for three years. Fixed-rate products are leading buyer preference because they offer cost certainty while sitting below many variable-rate benchmarks.

The scale of upcoming supply will be important for buyers and investors to watch. JLL expects around 59,000 residential units across Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the remainder of 2026, followed by nearly 92,000 units in 2027, although delivery timelines could be affected by supply chain disruption.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.